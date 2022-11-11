ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

wymt.com

Athlete Advantage forms NIL collective for UK student-athletes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Athlete Advantage, an NIL-based collective, has formed “The 15 Club”, a membership-based collective to support UK student-athletes. According to a release, the goal of the “15 Club” will be to level the playing field by creating a multi-million dollar fund that will mutually benefit both the donor and the student-athlete.
WKYT 27

Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
fox56news.com

1 dead following homicide on Yellowstone Parkway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man is dead following a homicide in Lexington on Tuesday morning. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Brandon Joseph Walker, 37, died after being shot multiple times. The Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched at 9:10 a.m. to the 2800 block...
fox56news.com

Employee dies after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – An employee at the Georgetown Toyota plant died Tuesday. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton said 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner said Garcia had been employed at the plant for several years. On November 15, an incident occurred at...
WTVQ

KSP gives new details on Desman LaDuke’s shooting death

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police have released more details on their investigation into the Oct. 22 shooting death of Desman LaDuke. Officers with the Nicholasville Police Department were called to a home about a “suicidal subject in possession of a firearm,” according to KSP; the subject was later identified as LaDuke. After hours of negotiations, KSP says LaDuke “brandished” two guns while inside the home in front of a bedroom window.
spectrumnews1.com

Police involved tragedy leads to family and community asking for answers

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police continue to investigate an incident involving Desman LaDuke, the young black man who tragically lost his life in a situation involving Nicholasville police at the end of October. People in the city and surrounding areas are now asking the police for accountability. Snow,...
fox56news.com

Scott County reporting multiple scam calls

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a significant number of scam calls circling through their citizens. Sgt. Robert Tackett told FOX 56 multiple callers have called and said they are being contacted by individuals using actual employee names from the sheriff’s office. The individuals being called said they were told they missed jury duty and owe money to be paid immediately.
wymt.com

Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
wymt.com

Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan. Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.
wymt.com

2022 Big Blue Crush blood drive underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 35th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive is underway through the Kentucky Blood Center. The Big Blue Crush is a yearly competition between the KBC and the Medic Regional Blood Center in Tennessee to make sure the blood supply is replenished ahead of Thanksgiving. Donors...
WTVQ

Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of increase in reported scams

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an uptick in reported scam attempts. Officials say they are experiencing a significant scam in Scott County. They say multiple people have called and stated they are being contacted by people using actual employee names...
wymt.com

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Madison County, KY

If you're looking for a great place to explore, Madison County in Kentucky is the perfect destination. In 1788, Madison County was established and named after the fourth president of the United States, James Madison, to honor him. The county has a rich culture which can be discovered in its...
