University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
WTVQ
Former UK student seen in video assaulting another student heads to grand jury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sophia Rosing waived her right to a preliminary hearing in court Tuesday morning. Rosing’s case will now go to a Fayette County grand jury. A grand jury hears evidence and determines if there is sufficient proof to support an indictment and require Rosing to stand trial.
WLWT 5
Former Kentucky student accused of assault, using racial slurs appears in court
The former University of Kentucky student accused of assaulting a dorm worker was back in court Tuesday morning. Sophia Rosing, a Fort Mitchell native, appeared for a preliminary hearing but she decided to waive that right. She's facing several charges including alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault and assaulting a police...
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky Residents
This article is based on information sourced from the UK TIPS website and accredited medical sites, which are cited within the story. Borderline personality disorder statistics, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
wymt.com
Athlete Advantage forms NIL collective for UK student-athletes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Athlete Advantage, an NIL-based collective, has formed “The 15 Club”, a membership-based collective to support UK student-athletes. According to a release, the goal of the “15 Club” will be to level the playing field by creating a multi-million dollar fund that will mutually benefit both the donor and the student-athlete.
WKYT 27
Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
fox56news.com
1 dead following homicide on Yellowstone Parkway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man is dead following a homicide in Lexington on Tuesday morning. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Brandon Joseph Walker, 37, died after being shot multiple times. The Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched at 9:10 a.m. to the 2800 block...
fox56news.com
Employee dies after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – An employee at the Georgetown Toyota plant died Tuesday. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton said 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner said Garcia had been employed at the plant for several years. On November 15, an incident occurred at...
WTVQ
KSP gives new details on Desman LaDuke’s shooting death
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police have released more details on their investigation into the Oct. 22 shooting death of Desman LaDuke. Officers with the Nicholasville Police Department were called to a home about a “suicidal subject in possession of a firearm,” according to KSP; the subject was later identified as LaDuke. After hours of negotiations, KSP says LaDuke “brandished” two guns while inside the home in front of a bedroom window.
spectrumnews1.com
Police involved tragedy leads to family and community asking for answers
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police continue to investigate an incident involving Desman LaDuke, the young black man who tragically lost his life in a situation involving Nicholasville police at the end of October. People in the city and surrounding areas are now asking the police for accountability. Snow,...
WKYT 27
‘There’s a lot of unanswered questions:’ Nicholasville community seeks answers, rallies for Desman LaDuke
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three weeks after an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, the community came together to demonstrate in honor of Desman LaDuke, who lost his life in the incident. Saturday’s rally provided the Nicholasville community with a space not just to celebrate Desman LaDuke’s life, but also to...
fox56news.com
Scott County reporting multiple scam calls
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a significant number of scam calls circling through their citizens. Sgt. Robert Tackett told FOX 56 multiple callers have called and said they are being contacted by individuals using actual employee names from the sheriff’s office. The individuals being called said they were told they missed jury duty and owe money to be paid immediately.
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
wymt.com
Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan. Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.
wymt.com
2022 Big Blue Crush blood drive underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 35th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive is underway through the Kentucky Blood Center. The Big Blue Crush is a yearly competition between the KBC and the Medic Regional Blood Center in Tennessee to make sure the blood supply is replenished ahead of Thanksgiving. Donors...
Kentucky man among three charged in scheme to send info to China, defraud U.S. Defense Department
Three people and a business have been charged in federal court with participating in an illegal scheme to export controlled data to China and to defraud the Defense Department. An indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Kentucky after the arrest of the defendants. Phil Pascoe, 60, and Monica Pascoe, 45, both...
WTVQ
Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of increase in reported scams
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an uptick in reported scam attempts. Officials say they are experiencing a significant scam in Scott County. They say multiple people have called and stated they are being contacted by people using actual employee names...
wymt.com
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
A University of Kentucky student seen in a viral video hurling racial slurs told police she has 'lots of money' and gets 'special treatment'
The 22-year-old student made the comments as she was arrested on charges including assault and alcohol intoxication, according to an arrest report.
wymt.com
Carefully & confidently: Winter driving tips from AAA of the Bluegrass
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temps continue to fall, inclement weather can lead to messy conditions on the roadways. It’s important to know what to do and be confident in case the roads get slick. “If you haven’t gone out, don’t go out, when the weather starts to ice...
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Madison County, KY
If you're looking for a great place to explore, Madison County in Kentucky is the perfect destination. In 1788, Madison County was established and named after the fourth president of the United States, James Madison, to honor him. The county has a rich culture which can be discovered in its...
Comments / 1