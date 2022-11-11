Read full article on original website
Roundtable Discussion: The Role of Adjuvant Therapies for NSCLC Based on Disease Stage
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Joel Neal, MD, PhD, and Leah Backhus, MD, MPH, discussed adjuvant therapies including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy for patients with non–small cell lung cancer. NEAL: As medical oncologists at the Stanford Health practice, our clinics are fairly busy, and patients are...
Evaluating Amivantamab/Lazertinib Combo in EGFR-Mutant NSCLC
Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, discusses the rationale for combining amivantamab-vmjw and lazertinib for the treatment of relapsed or refractory EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer. Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, director of the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, discusses the rationale for combining amivantamab-vmjw (Rybrevant) and lazertinib (Leclaza) for...
Roundtable Discussion: Ayyappan Breaks Down New and Emerging Approaches in DLBCL
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Sabarish Ayyappan, MD, discussed with participants which therapy would be appropriate for an older patient with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. What is your treatment strategy for this patient with relapsed DLBCL?. RANA: He would be almost 81…at this point, and...
FDA Approves Mirvetuximab CDx to Identify Patients With Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
The new VENTANA FOLR1 RxDx Assay has been approved by the FDA and will aid in identifying patients with ovarian cancer who are eligible for targeted treatment with mirvetuximab soravtansine. The FDA has granted approval to the VENTANA FOLR1 (FOLR1-2.1) RxDx Assay, the first immunohistochemistry (IHC) companion diagnostic test to...
Best Uses of Transplantation for Patients With Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Randomized studies examining patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma regarding the role of transplant are lacking and more research is needed to personalize therapy for patients based on subtype, biomarkers, mutational profiling, and radiographic parameters. Patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) who can achieve sufficient disease control will benefit most by...
The Evolving Treatment Landscape of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Cyrus M. Kahn, MD, discusses the evolution of the treatment landscape for patients with mantle cell lymphoma. Cyrus M. Kahn, MD, hematologist in the Division of Hematology and Cellular Therapy at West Penn Hospital of Allegheny Health Network, discusses the evolution of the treatment landscape for patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
Eganelisib Added to IMPASSION130 Doublet Improves Outcomes in Frontline mTNBC
With the addition of eganelisib to atezolizumab plus nab-paclitaxel, patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer have longer progression-free survival and better response vs atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel alone. Eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral, immunotherapy, demonstrated improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) when added to atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of...
FDA Approves Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in FRα-High Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer
Mirvetuximab soravtansine has been granted FDA accelerated approval for use in patients with folate receptor alpha-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have received prior treatment with 1 to 3 prior systemic therapies. The FDA has granted accelerated approval to mirvetuximab soravtansine (Elahere) for patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-high platinum-resistant ovarian...
FDA Requests Limited Use for Niraparib in Patients Without gBRCAm
Based on OS data from the phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA trial, the FDA has requested niraparib to have restricted use as a second-line maintenance therapy for patients without germline BRCA mutations. At the request of the FDA, niraparib (Zejula) will have restricted use as a second-line maintenance therapy after platinum-based chemotherapy...
Novel Agent CUE-101 Shows Promise in Recurrent/Metastatic HNSCC
Treatment with CUE-101 continued to show promise for patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma when combined with pembrolizumab or used as a monotherapy. Use of the novel agent CUE-101 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) showed promising safety and efficacy signs in patients with recurrent/metastatic human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), according to a press release.1.
Dosing of Patients With High Grade Glioma Begins in Phase 1 Trial
A phase 1 trial evaluating 5-aminolevulinic acid and CV01 delivery of ultrasound has begun treating the first 3 of approximately 33 patients with recurrent high-grade glioma. Trial Name: A Phase 1 Multi-center Clinical Trial Evaluating the Safety and Tolerability of 5-aminolevulinic Acid Combined With CV01 Delivery of Ultrasound for Sonodynamic Therapy in Patients With Recurrent High Grade Glioma.
