Treatment with CUE-101 continued to show promise for patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma when combined with pembrolizumab or used as a monotherapy. Use of the novel agent CUE-101 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) showed promising safety and efficacy signs in patients with recurrent/metastatic human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), according to a press release.1.

1 DAY AGO