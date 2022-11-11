Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Dua Lipa won't perform, calls on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges
Dua Lipa says she will not perform at the World Cup and has called on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges before visiting the country. Singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has responded to speculation that she will perform at the World Cup by revealing that she will not visit the country until it fulfils pledges on human rights.
NME
Rod Stewart turned down almost £1million to perform at Qatar World Cup: “It’s not right”
Rod Stewart has revealed that he turned down almost £1million to perform as part of the Qatar World Cup, because “it’s not right”. The tournament kicks off this Sunday (November 20) in the capital city of Doha, and Qatar and World Cup organisers FIFA are facing ongoing criticisms regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.
Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Players Extremely Disappointed With Cristiano Ronaldo Interview
Erik Ten Hag and his Manchester United players are reportedly said to be ‘extremely disappointed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Manchester United Release Statement Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have released a statement regarding the interview undertaken by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson talked him out of joining Manchester City before he 'followed his heart' and returned to Old Trafford last summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson contacted him to convince him not to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Portuguese superstar had been tipped to sign for Manchester United's bitter rivals last summer but ultimately opted a return to Old Trafford. But according to a report from The...
'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous
Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Says Manchester United Executives Doubted Daughter’s Hospitalisation
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that executives at Old Trafford doubted his words regarding the health of his daughter. Ronaldo has stated that the doubting by bosses was to make him ‘feel bad’ about the situation ahead of pre season. Ronaldo did not report to United...
Neymar shows off incredible touch and Richarlison nails it but Antony has a nightmare - to the delight of his team-mates - as Brazil's World Cup stars try to control ball dropped by drone from 30 metres
Brazil kick-started their World Cup preparation in unusual fashion after the national squad partook in an intense training drill. The star-studded national team - who arrived in Turin on Monday to finalise their World Cup preparation - stood under a drone as it dropped a football from 30 metres in order to test their first-touch.
BBC
Twitter is in meltdown over Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Fans and pundits on Twitter are reeling after Cristiano Ronaldo ripped into Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old Portuguese star, who did not play in United's win over Fulham on Sunday, said Ten Hag and others at the club are trying to force him out, adding he feels 'betrayed'.
Arab fans' World Cup fever cooled by Qatar costs
Qatar's World Cup will be the first on Arab soil but despite excitement in the Middle East, the fervour is not universal in a region usually united by its passion for football. World Cups have traditionally attracted more affluent supporters than weekly club football, whose fanbase is often working-class, football historian Paul Dietschy told AFP. The World Cup in Qatar "reinforces" the universal trend of a growing gap between the rich and the poor, Dietschy said.
NME
Joe Lycett criticises David Beckham’s role in Qatar World Cup: “Your status as gay icon will be shredded”
Joe Lycett has shared a message for football icon David Beckham, urging him to end his partnership with the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. The 2022 World Cup runs from November 20 – December 18 in and around the capital city of Doha, and is being held amid ongoing criticism regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
fourfourtwo.com
Ronaldo hasn't congratulated Benzema on Ballon d'Or 'yet', Real Madrid striker says
Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in October, but says he has not heard from former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. Karim Benzema says former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to congratulate him on winning the Ballon d'Or last month. The French forward claimed the prestigious prize in...
Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Never Considered' Cristiano Ronaldo
Linked throughout the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo was never considered by previous Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.
The Ringer
Welcome to the World Cup Group of Death
A few years ago, the BBC released a television series to wildly unexpected acclaim. The Hunt, which gave viewers a new, beautiful, and often intense look at life in the world’s seas and oceans, featured many striking scenes: Perhaps the most notable, though, was what happened when a group of predators joined forces to hunt sardines. The sardines—millions of them—gather off the coast of the continent, their only protection being that they vastly outnumber those who pursue them. The footage that follows is.
Our Expert World Cup Predictions and Knockout Brackets
There’s no consensus champion, but there’s an agreement about one thing: Europe’s reign over the World Cup will end in Qatar.
Comments / 0