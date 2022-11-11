Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad
Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar sign off for World Cup duty with PSG win vs. Auxerre
Paris Saint-Germain finished unbeaten across all competitions at the FIFA World Cup break after a 5-0 home win over AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Star men Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all started and went an hour at Parc des Princes before their departure for Qatar to link up with Argentina, France, and Brazil respectively.
Yardbarker
Achraf Hakimi criticises Spain’s World Cup omission of Sergio Ramos
Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with some eye-catching omissions. La Roja face a warm up friendly against Jordan on November 17 before starting their Group E campaign against Costa Rica on November 23. Enrique has kept up his...
theScore
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
Yardbarker
Manchester City Duo Named In Spain's World Cup Squad
The 2022 World Cup is now just one week away from starting, with the last Premier League fixtures before the break set to take place this week. Manchester City will take on Brentford in their last fixture before the tournament kicks off, in a game they will be desperate to win to keep league leaders Arsenal within arms reach.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Argentina name injured Paulo Dybala in squad as Spain leave out Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara have missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad as Luis Enrique opted for youth as La Seleccion ramp up preparations for Qatar. The 2010 winners have maintained a wealth of experience in the shape of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.Elsewhere the Netherlands have selected an exciting squad with Xavi Simons the standout pick, with the PSV starlet causing havoc recently as the Dutch giants outplayed and beat Arsenal. Louis Van Gaal’s squad has both strength and pace, while there is also flair running through the side, with Cody Gakpo another skilful option....
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “I Hope Romelu Lukaku Has Amazing FIFA World Cup, Tomorrow Motivation Decisive”
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi spoke of his pride at seeing his players selected for the upcoming World Cup, and was not concerned that Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could aggravate his current injury. Lukaku has barely played for Inter since returning on loan from Chelsea in the summer, with the striker’s...
Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — One of Germany’s top players at the World Cup in Qatar could easily have been in the England squad. Bayern Munich’s attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala represented England at junior level before finally opting for Germany last year after being persuaded by then-coach Joachim Löw.
Yardbarker
Jordi Alba speaks out on Barcelona salary controversy and retirement plans
Barcelona star Jordi Alba has lifted the lid on his relationship with the club in a revealing interview with Mundo Deportivo. The veteran defender will join up with the Spain squad for the 2022 World Cup in the coming days after being named in Luis Enrique’s 26-man La Roja squad for the tournament.
Yardbarker
Ansu Fati reveals World Cup dream with Spain at Qatar 2022
Ansu Fati is determined to seize his World Cup chance after being included in Spain’s 26-man squad for the tournament. The Barcelona star has seen the last two years of his career wrecked by injury after bursting onto the first team scene in Catalonia. The 20-year-old has been eased...
Yardbarker
Watch: AC Milan star copies Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring
Cristiano Ronaldo might not be starting every game for Manchester United anymore but the 37-year-old is still having an impact on his peers from around the globe. Ronaldo has scored three goals so far this season and after two of them, he has ditched the classic ‘si’ celebration and instead opted to intertwine his fingers above his chest and close his eyes.
Cristiano Ronaldo Will Speak About Manchester United Owners The Glazers In Piers Morgan Interview Tonight
Piers Morgan is set to release Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United’s owners, The Glazers tonight.
Yardbarker
Louis van Gaal tips Frenkie de Jong to replace Sergio Busquets at Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong is ready to step up and replace Sergio Busquets as Barcelona’s midfield pivot according to Dutch boss Louis van Gaal. Van Gaal has included de Jong in his Netherlands squad for the incoming 2022 World Cup despite playing a reduced role in Catalonia so far this season.
Unwell Ter Stegen misses Germany’s World Cup departure
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will miss Germany’s flight to a pre-World Cup training camp in Oman due to a gastrointestinal infection, the team said Monday. The squad assembled at a Frankfurt airport hotel Sunday and is heading to Oman on Monday for...
FOX Sports
Atlético ends skid with win in Copa del Rey
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — It was a modest win over a tiny rival but coach Diego Simeone will be relieved to at least avoid more embarrassment in the Copa del Rey before Atlético Madrid tries to regroup during the World Cup break. Atlético ended a five-game winless run...
Yardbarker
Clash Against Atalanta Will Be Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi’s 250th In Serie A, Italian Media Highlight
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is set for his 250th Serie A match on the bench when his side face Atalanta tomorrow. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 46-year-old is set to reach the milestone in the clash at the Gewiss Stadium, Inter’s final competitive match of 2022 before the World Cup break.
France 24
Mbappé on target for five-goal PSG in last game ahead of World Cup
Kylian Mbappe scored and came through unscathed along with fellow Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi and Neymar in their final match before the World Cup, a 5-0 Ligue 1 rout of Auxerre on Sunday. PSG coach Christophe Galtier opted not to rest the attacking trio against the Burgundy side as...
Ronaldo hasn't congratulated Benzema on Ballon d'Or 'yet', Real Madrid striker says
Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in October, but says he has not heard from former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Argentina is the favorite to win this group, so the real narrative is, who comes in second? Mexico and Poland will likely battle for that spot, though Saudi Arabia is no slouch as an opponent. Robert Lewandowski leads a strong Poland side, while El Tri has the potential to go far in the tournament, especially with a rowdy fan base in tow. Meanwhile, the Saudis have confidence heading into Qatar after winning their Asian qualifying group and tying the United States in a September friendly — can they pull off a group stage upset?
BBC
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi joined by five Premier League players in Argentina squad
Paris St-Germain's Lionel Messi will play in his fifth World Cup finals as part of an Argentina squad that includes five Premier League players. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has combined veterans like Messi, 35, and Angel di Maria, 34, with younger players such as Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez. Injured...
