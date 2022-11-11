ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad

Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
CBS Sports

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar sign off for World Cup duty with PSG win vs. Auxerre

Paris Saint-Germain finished unbeaten across all competitions at the FIFA World Cup break after a 5-0 home win over AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Star men Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all started and went an hour at Parc des Princes before their departure for Qatar to link up with Argentina, France, and Brazil respectively.
Yardbarker

Achraf Hakimi criticises Spain’s World Cup omission of Sergio Ramos

Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with some eye-catching omissions. La Roja face a warm up friendly against Jordan on November 17 before starting their Group E campaign against Costa Rica on November 23. Enrique has kept up his...
theScore

Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
Yardbarker

Manchester City Duo Named In Spain's World Cup Squad

The 2022 World Cup is now just one week away from starting, with the last Premier League fixtures before the break set to take place this week. Manchester City will take on Brentford in their last fixture before the tournament kicks off, in a game they will be desperate to win to keep league leaders Arsenal within arms reach.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Argentina name injured Paulo Dybala in squad as Spain leave out Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara have missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad as Luis Enrique opted for youth as La Seleccion ramp up preparations for Qatar. The 2010 winners have maintained a wealth of experience in the shape of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.Elsewhere the Netherlands have selected an exciting squad with Xavi Simons the standout pick, with the PSV starlet causing havoc recently as the Dutch giants outplayed and beat Arsenal. Louis Van Gaal’s squad has both strength and pace, while there is also flair running through the side, with Cody Gakpo another skilful option....
The Associated Press

Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — One of Germany’s top players at the World Cup in Qatar could easily have been in the England squad. Bayern Munich’s attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala represented England at junior level before finally opting for Germany last year after being persuaded by then-coach Joachim Löw.
Yardbarker

Jordi Alba speaks out on Barcelona salary controversy and retirement plans

Barcelona star Jordi Alba has lifted the lid on his relationship with the club in a revealing interview with Mundo Deportivo. The veteran defender will join up with the Spain squad for the 2022 World Cup in the coming days after being named in Luis Enrique’s 26-man La Roja squad for the tournament.
Yardbarker

Ansu Fati reveals World Cup dream with Spain at Qatar 2022

Ansu Fati is determined to seize his World Cup chance after being included in Spain’s 26-man squad for the tournament. The Barcelona star has seen the last two years of his career wrecked by injury after bursting onto the first team scene in Catalonia. The 20-year-old has been eased...
Yardbarker

Watch: AC Milan star copies Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo might not be starting every game for Manchester United anymore but the 37-year-old is still having an impact on his peers from around the globe. Ronaldo has scored three goals so far this season and after two of them, he has ditched the classic ‘si’ celebration and instead opted to intertwine his fingers above his chest and close his eyes.
Yardbarker

Louis van Gaal tips Frenkie de Jong to replace Sergio Busquets at Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong is ready to step up and replace Sergio Busquets as Barcelona’s midfield pivot according to Dutch boss Louis van Gaal. Van Gaal has included de Jong in his Netherlands squad for the incoming 2022 World Cup despite playing a reduced role in Catalonia so far this season.
The Associated Press

Unwell Ter Stegen misses Germany’s World Cup departure

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will miss Germany’s flight to a pre-World Cup training camp in Oman due to a gastrointestinal infection, the team said Monday. The squad assembled at a Frankfurt airport hotel Sunday and is heading to Oman on Monday for...
FOX Sports

Atlético ends skid with win in Copa del Rey

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — It was a modest win over a tiny rival but coach Diego Simeone will be relieved to at least avoid more embarrassment in the Copa del Rey before Atlético Madrid tries to regroup during the World Cup break. Atlético ended a five-game winless run...
France 24

Mbappé on target for five-goal PSG in last game ahead of World Cup

Kylian Mbappe scored and came through unscathed along with fellow Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi and Neymar in their final match before the World Cup, a 5-0 Ligue 1 rout of Auxerre on Sunday. PSG coach Christophe Galtier opted not to rest the attacking trio against the Burgundy side as...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina is the favorite to win this group, so the real narrative is, who comes in second? Mexico and Poland will likely battle for that spot, though Saudi Arabia is no slouch as an opponent. Robert Lewandowski leads a strong Poland side, while El Tri has the potential to go far in the tournament, especially with a rowdy fan base in tow. Meanwhile, the Saudis have confidence heading into Qatar after winning their Asian qualifying group and tying the United States in a September friendly — can they pull off a group stage upset?

Comments / 0

Community Policy