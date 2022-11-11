ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This Dazzling Christmas Market In Chicago Is Like Taking A Free Holiday Trip To Germany

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpiT6_0j7lfEiu00

It's about to be the buzzy holiday time, and with that comes all our favorite festivities taking place.

The tradition of visiting the Christkindlmarket in Illinois lets the visitor experience the twinkling cheer spread among the quaint European-esque shops. Here, you can sip a yummy ale, feast on sweet German treats, and shop adorable Christmas decor.

Going to this market might even feel like you've been transported to Germany for free as Daley Plaza and two other locations around the Chicago, IL area are transformed into this jolly wonderland from November 18 until the end of December.

The market is now open! Admission is FREE! Food, drinks, & so many gift options available for purchase! #christkindlmarkt #christkindlmarketchicago

The outdoor marketplace has vendors housed in tiny Alpine buildings lined with garland and ribbons, so you really feel as if you’re exploring the Bavarian Alps.

The entry may be free of cost, but be prepared to spend some bucks on gifts and treats.

You can find pretty much any iconic German delicacy here. From massive hot pretzels with cheese and warm spiced wine to virtually any type of "wurst" that exists.

This place is also a great option to finish your present shopping before it’s too late. There are about 30 different boutiques offering unique wares, like handcrafted ornaments from Bavaria or handmade nutcrackers from Deutschland.

You won't run out of entertainment as you browse, as there will be live music to soundtrack your journey, too.

The Christkindlmarket opens Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christkindlmarket Chicago

Price: Free

When: November 18 - December 24

Address: 50 W Washington St., Chicago, IL 60602

Why You Need To Go: It's like a free trip to a Christmas market in Germany.

Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

8 Festive Places To See Holiday Lights In Chicago

One of my favorite holiday activities is viewing the festive light displays that make the season oh-so bright and merry. Chicago and its surrounding suburbs are especially dazzling with an array of events and experiences, many accompanied by holiday and symphonic music, interactive features, high-tech imagery, and other-worldliness. Follow along as I guide you to some of my favorite holiday light displays, in no particular order, in the Chicago area. I also let you know which ones require tickets and which ones are free.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm

Bring the family for a magical and memorable experience – just like visiting the North Pole! Blackberry Farm is a winter wonderland amid thousands of twinkling lights, festive holiday decorations and happy holiday music. Take a ride on the Holiday Express train – a charming tour around scenic Lake...
AURORA, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland

Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Bumper Cars on Ice coming to Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — This Christmas, you can trade in your ice skates for bumper cars at the Jack Frost Winter Village in Chicago. The Jack Frost Winter Village is an annual event at 1467 N. Elston Avenue, which announced on its Instagram account that it would be hosting Bumper Cars on Ice this year. […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Blonde Abroad

The Best Hotels to Stay at in Chicago

Whether you are into sports, art, nightlife, or food, Chicago has it all. Sports fans can catch a game at the famous Wrigley Field, while art lovers can enjoy a stroll through the Art Institute of Chicago. The Windy City has amazing award-winning restaurants and ample nightlife. No matter who...
CHICAGO, IL
macaronikid.com

5 Theatrical Performances to See This Winter in Chicago

I love the experience of attending live theatrical performances, but even more so as a family! The anticipation of the curtain rising, the artists taking to the stage, and the subsequent laughs or moments of jaw-dropping stage magic - I appreciate being able to sneak a peek at the children's faces throughout the show. It also doesn't matter if it's your toddler's favorite characters or seasoned performers in a national tour of a long-running show, if the stage is large or small...magical moments will surely happen. Here are 5 shows coming to Chicago this winter that families can enjoy together.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!

I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”

CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday.  It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: Tombstones that Pat found funny

CHICAGO – It’s not a place known for humor, but on occasion, people like to leave this world with a laugh. That was the focus of Pat Tomasulo’s submission for “The List” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. He went around and found tombstones of people who tried to have a little fun with those who would visit the cemetery.
CHICAGO, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Geneva!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this fall and winter? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we head to Geneva and talk with Laura Rush, Communications Director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. Laura talks about some great events to prepare you for the holidays including the upcoming Christmas Walk on December 2nd and the Holiday House Tour on December 2nd and 3rd.
GENEVA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store

CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How to prepare your sump pump pipes for winter

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about how to get your sump pump ready for winter. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Weekend Break: Chicagoland Antique and game show

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Check out Marcella at the Chicagoland Antique and game show which showcases a variety of classics from jukeboxes to slot machines. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

57K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy