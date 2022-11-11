This Dazzling Christmas Market In Chicago Is Like Taking A Free Holiday Trip To Germany

It's about to be the buzzy holiday time, and with that comes all our favorite festivities taking place.

The tradition of visiting the Christkindlmarket in Illinois lets the visitor experience the twinkling cheer spread among the quaint European-esque shops. Here, you can sip a yummy ale, feast on sweet German treats, and shop adorable Christmas decor.

Going to this market might even feel like you've been transported to Germany for free as Daley Plaza and two other locations around the Chicago, IL area are transformed into this jolly wonderland from November 18 until the end of December.

The market is now open! Admission is FREE! Food, drinks, & so many gift options available for purchase! #christkindlmarkt #christkindlmarketchicago

The outdoor marketplace has vendors housed in tiny Alpine buildings lined with garland and ribbons, so you really feel as if you’re exploring the Bavarian Alps.

The entry may be free of cost, but be prepared to spend some bucks on gifts and treats.

You can find pretty much any iconic German delicacy here. From massive hot pretzels with cheese and warm spiced wine to virtually any type of "wurst" that exists.

This place is also a great option to finish your present shopping before it’s too late. There are about 30 different boutiques offering unique wares, like handcrafted ornaments from Bavaria or handmade nutcrackers from Deutschland.

You won't run out of entertainment as you browse, as there will be live music to soundtrack your journey, too.

The Christkindlmarket opens Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christkindlmarket Chicago

Price: Free

When: November 18 - December 24

Address: 50 W Washington St., Chicago, IL 60602

Why You Need To Go: It's like a free trip to a Christmas market in Germany.

Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible