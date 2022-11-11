Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Scientists find strong evidence for testing newly developed drug in liver cancer
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings—recently published in Hepatology—pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
targetedonc.com
Best Uses of Transplantation for Patients With Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Randomized studies examining patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma regarding the role of transplant are lacking and more research is needed to personalize therapy for patients based on subtype, biomarkers, mutational profiling, and radiographic parameters. Patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) who can achieve sufficient disease control will benefit most by...
targetedonc.com
Evaluating Amivantamab/Lazertinib Combo in EGFR-Mutant NSCLC
Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, discusses the rationale for combining amivantamab-vmjw and lazertinib for the treatment of relapsed or refractory EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer. Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, director of the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, discusses the rationale for combining amivantamab-vmjw (Rybrevant) and lazertinib (Leclaza) for...
targetedonc.com
Role of Transplant Across Hematologic Malignancies
Robert J. Soiffer, MD, discusses the use of transplant in various hematologic malignancies. Robert J. Soiffer, MD, the chair, Executive Committee for Clinical Programs, vice chair, Department of Medical Oncology, chief, Division of Hematologic Malignancies and institute physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, as well as the Worthington and Margaret Collette Professor of Medicine in the Field of Hematologic Oncology, Harvard Medical School, discusses the use of transplant in various hematologic malignancies.
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Mirvetuximab CDx to Identify Patients With Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
The new VENTANA FOLR1 RxDx Assay has been approved by the FDA and will aid in identifying patients with ovarian cancer who are eligible for targeted treatment with mirvetuximab soravtansine. The FDA has granted approval to the VENTANA FOLR1 (FOLR1-2.1) RxDx Assay, the first immunohistochemistry (IHC) companion diagnostic test to...
PsyPost
New study links suffering from long-lasting severe depression to reduction in brain volume
A study on a large sample of patients found chronic, long-lasting depression to be associated with reduced brain volume. The reduced volume was found in brain regions relevant for planning one’s behavior, focusing attention, thinking, learning and remembering and also in regions relevant for regulating emotions. The study was published in Neurobiology and Treatment of Depression.
MedicalXpress
Research identifies new way to halt pancreatic cancer invasion by targeting healthy cells
Researchers from Barts Cancer Institute at Queen Mary University of London have identified a new channel of communication through which non-cancerous cells drive the invasion of cancer cells in pancreatic cancer. By blocking a particular signaling molecule within this pathway, called Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 1 (FGFR1), the team was...
Healthline
Cellulitis Symptoms Not to Ignore
Cellulitis is a common skin infection that always requires treatment. That’s why it’s important not to ignore the symptoms, such as an irritated or painful rash, skin blisters, swelling, and fever. Early treatment is the best way to prevent potentially serious complications from cellulitis. Cellulitis is a bacterial...
2 Diabetes Drugs Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Study Finds
A new study found that at least one year of treatment with certain kinds of oral diabetes medications was associated with a 22% reduced risk of developing all types of dementia in older adults. On the other hand, the study also found that another oral medication commonly used to treat...
psychreg.org
Patients’ Speech Can Reveal Type of Dementia
The telltale signs of dementia are familiar to many of us, with memory loss, confusion, and difficulty concentrating that gradually get worse over time. But it’s not easy to identify the particular type of dementia that someone has since the symptoms can be bafflingly similar, as in the case of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. Now researchers at IBM Research and the University of Tsukuba have developed a new way to distinguish between these diseases based on patients’ speech.
Good News Network
First Patient Gets Potentially Cancer-Stopping Pill – Study is Recruiting Those with Resistant Tumors For a Trial
The Phase 1 trial has begun to test a novel pill that was effective in pre-clinical studies against reoccurring solid tumors from breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin and lung cancers. City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S., announced last month that...
MedicalXpress
A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
Dementia signs might be detected up to 9 years before onset, researchers say
Researchers say data indicates that healthcare professionals may be able to diagnose demential up to nine years before its onset. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association points to signs like balance issues, falls, impairment and problem-solving issues could be clues that help doctors warn of dementia years before symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Researchers pinpoint potential treatment for lethal childhood cancer
An enzyme that drives the growth of an often-lethal childhood brain cancer may hold the key to a future treatment, says a McMaster University-led study. Researchers discovered that by blocking the production of an enzyme called DHODH, they were able to halt the growth of MYC gene-amplified medulloblastoma in mouse models, the most aggressive subtype of this cancer.
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in FRα-High Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer
Mirvetuximab soravtansine has been granted FDA accelerated approval for use in patients with folate receptor alpha-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have received prior treatment with 1 to 3 prior systemic therapies. The FDA has granted accelerated approval to mirvetuximab soravtansine (Elahere) for patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-high platinum-resistant ovarian...
earth.com
Covid vaccination improves the success of a cancer drug
In a surprising new study, experts have discovered that Covid vaccination may improve the effectiveness of some cancer treatments. A team of researchers led by the University of Bonn found that a drug used to treat nasopharyngeal cancer was more effective after vaccination with the Chinese vaccine SinoVac. For patients...
targetedonc.com
Novel Agent CUE-101 Shows Promise in Recurrent/Metastatic HNSCC
Treatment with CUE-101 continued to show promise for patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma when combined with pembrolizumab or used as a monotherapy. Use of the novel agent CUE-101 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) showed promising safety and efficacy signs in patients with recurrent/metastatic human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), according to a press release.1.
MedicalXpress
Link between sleep apnea and dementia, according to a study in mice
Researchers at The University of Queensland have discovered a link between obstructive sleep apnea and an increased risk of developing dementia. Professor Elizabeth Coulson from UQ's Queensland Brain Institute and School of Biomedical Sciences and her team found a causal relationship between a lack of oxygen to the brain during sleep and Alzheimer's disease in mice.
MedicalXpress
Researchers show liquid biopsies can catch disease progression early in high-risk neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma is an aggressive pediatric cancer that develops from early nerve cells and accounts for up to 10% of childhood cancer deaths. Survival rates are low—less than 50% of patients with the disease survive, and less than 5% with relapsed disease overcome it. One challenge researchers face is monitoring...
scitechdaily.com
How Exercise Protects Against Neurodegenerative Diseases Like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease
A special issue of the journal Brain Plasticity explores research on how exercise-induced activation of peripheral systems may improve cognitive function and delay or prevent the onset of neurodegenerative diseases. A growing body of research shows that exercise can enhance brain function and delay, or even prevent, the onset of...
Comments / 0