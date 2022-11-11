Veterans honored throughout Robeson County

Cheryl Hemric | RCC During the Robeson Community College’s Veterans Day Ceremony, the Robeson County Honor Guard performed a 21-gun salute, presented the folding of the flag which was explained in detail, and a rendition of Taps was played.

LUMBERTON —Despite the threat of inclement weather, several towns and institutions took time on Veterans Day to remember those who have fought and served in the U.S. armed forces.

Rowland

Mayor Robert McDougald welcomed everyone at the beginning of the event. About 50 people were in attendance at the Veterans Day Ceremony held by the Rowland Veterans Committee Friday, down from the 100 who attended the previous year, which Town Clerk David Townsend attributed to the weather.

Rev. Shawn Mitchell, a retired signalman craft master of the U.S. Navy, delivered an address at the event after an introduction by Petty Officer 3rd Class Angela Mitchell.

“The military prepared me for a lot,” Mitchell said.

He described his youth in Philadelphia as a gang member and drug dealer who decided to leave it behind and join the army. He looked up the army recruiter’s number in the phone book and was turned away because he had cases pending. On the way out he was stopped by a navy recruiter.

“Day two in boot camp,” Mitchell said, “they showed me how bad I wasn’t.”

In training, someone Mitchell knew broke an ankle on a run, and everyone else carried him along. This was an example of honor, Mitchell explained, stating that the streets, unlike the Navy, did not teach integrity.

In his speech, Mitchell said he spent a year in Bahrain, with Iranian Silkworm missiles trained on his ship. It was on May 17, 1989, that an Iranian Exocet missile struck the USS Stark, which had been anchored in a spot the ship Mitchell was serving on was supposed to occupy. He was scared every day, Mitchell said, but he found courage, which he defined as the moral and mental strength to do what is right.

Mitchell voiced his support for every person serving for a time in the military, though admitting he was not a politician. He stressed the core values of each brand of the armed forces in his argument. He said the navy taught him to appreciate people.

Later, veteran Richard Dean was recognized by Mayor McDougald, and lunch was served.

The event was made possible by the Rowland Police Department, the Town of Rowland Employees and Board, County Commissioner Pauline Campbell, the Rowland Veterans Committee, the Rowland Chamber of Commerce, American Legion Post 271, and the residents of Rowland, who all helped with the annual Rowland Veterans Day.

Fairmont

A the same hour, the Town of Fairmont’s Annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony was held at the Heritage Center.

“Veterans’ Day provides us with an opportunity to remember and pay respect to all those who have heeded the call of duty,” said Mayor Charles Kemp in his address, “and have gone forth to serve.”

“We must also give thought to their families, friends, and those who love them because they had to sacrifice in their absence,” he added.

Town Manager Jerome Chestnut, himself a veteran of the U.S. Army, also addressed the crowd as a guest speaker for the occasion.

The Fairmont ceremony also featured musical performances, including a flute solo played by Wendy Doeller and the song “I’d Do It All Over Again” performed by SFC Jaime Buckley.

Lumberton

Robeson Community College held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony. Traditionally held outdoors, the ceremony was moved indoors due to rain from remnants of Hurricane Nicole, but that did not dampen the patriotic spirit found inside.

“One hundred and four years ago, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the fighting in the World War I was ended by an armistice,” stated LaRonda Lowery, assistant vice president for instructional services at RCC. “Today, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, we honor the men and women who have served in the US Armed Forces on Veterans Day.”

The Robeson County Veterans Honor Guard did the presentation of colors, setting the flags upon the stage, which was followed by the presentation of the wreath by one of RCC’s Basic Law Enforcement Training cadet.

Sherry Lofton, an instructor at Robeson Community College, gave remarks and explained the meaning of the forget-me-not flowers, which were passed out to each person attending.

“The forget-me-not flower is a small blue flower that often grows in fields,” Lofton stated. “According to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 15 of Pahrump Nevada, the idea behind the Forget-Me-Not flower grew out of an image carried home from the First World War in the memories of soldiers who had seen spring flowers growing among the graves of comrades and allies killed in the fighting. The scene, with its promise of new life following the sacrifices of so many, captured the hearts of people yearning for peace.”

Retired Senior Master Sgt. Bruce Grant Lewis served as the keynote speaker for the event. Lewis served 26 years in the Air Force and was in charge of the first diplomatic release of American Prisoners of War on Feb. 12, 1973. The release was called Operation Homecoming.

“We did everything in the world that we could to get it right,” stated Lewis as he spoke about the release of POW’s during the Vietnam War. “We wanted everyone out.”

“The very first prisoner we got released was Everette Alvarez. He had been in prison for eight years and 6sixmonths,” stated Lewis. “They didn’t know what had happened to him.”

From February through March of 1973, Operation Homecoming resulted in the release of 566 American military personnel, including 513 of the 591 listed by the Department of Defense as Prisoners of War and 53 that had been identified as Missing In Action, 25 were civilians and 67 were U.S. Army Soldiers.

Lewis invited members of the audience to engage with him after the ceremony if they had any questions or wanted to know more about his experiences during Vietnam.

Following his speech, the Robeson County Veterans Honor Guard performed a 21-gun salute, presented the folding of the flag which was explained in detail, and a rendition of Taps was played.

At the end of the ceremony, cupcakes were served in the Military Affiliated Resource Center by the RCC Foundation. The event was organized by Rudy T. Locklear, the director of BLET and Criminal Justice at RCC, who served as the master of ceremony.