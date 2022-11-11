ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Bills LB Andre Smith signs with Titans

Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith has signed on with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday. His representation, Steinway Sports, announced the news via their social media account on Twitter. Per Titans Wire, Smith had a workout in Tennessee last week with a slew of other players. Smith, 25, was released...
