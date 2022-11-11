Read full article on original website
Top 5 Best Getaway Cities in Idaho for Celebrating Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is right around the corner — are you staying at home or getting away for a few days?. It’s actually very common for people to travel during the holidays, whether that means hitting up their favorite ski resorts, traveling with their family to new places, or just traveling to other family member’s homes.
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
Footage Captures Masked Man Offering Boise Residents Weed [Video]
Here in the Treasure Valley, there are many things that make us unique. There is a clear reason why so many folks are moving to our area and it is fair to say that the secret is out--and has been out--for a long time. In Boise specifically, there are places...
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
10 of Idaho’s Most Intriguing and Mysterious Places Hiding in Plain Sight
Thanks to Urban Dictionary, there is a conspiracy theory that Idaho doesn't actually exist. Those of us who call the Gem State home know for a fact that this particular accusation couldn't be further than the truth. Between nuclear testing and the state's rich mining history, Idaho is actually home...
Additional $1,000 reward being offered in southeast Idaho mule deer case
ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – An anonymous donor has stepped up to add $1,000 to the existing Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) reward for an unsolved wildlife case in southeast Idaho. Last month, a dead mule deer buck was discovered in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek...
Southwest Idaho evening weather forecast: Patchy morning fog, colder Friday
Another cold night with patchy morning fog but otherwise sunny skies. Wednesdays high in Boise will be near 38°, and some mountain areas will be near that.
Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules
The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
Here are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend and others through the month, as the next chance of snow is expected to arrive on Thursday, even though it's minimal. Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are...
Idaho Lottery's Million Dollar Raffle Sold out in Record Time
BOISE - All 250,000 tickets in the Idaho Lottery’s traditional holiday game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle have been sold and the game has officially ended, said lottery officials on Monday morning. The 250,000th ticket was sold Saturday afternoon. Due in part to increased player activity during the $2.0 billion...
Workforce shortage taking bite out of Idaho local restaurants
National chains and other industries are luring some employees away with higher wages. For small restaurants, keeping up raises likelihood of price hikes.
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
Friday Night Football: Previewing each 2022 state championship game
BOISE, Idaho — After three months of non-stop competition, the Gem State's top prep teams are set to battle for an Idaho high school football state championship this weekend. Rigby Trojans vs. Meridian Warriors. Rigby looks to win its second-straight title Friday night under the lights of Albertsons Stadium....
Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear
BOISE - The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race
In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
Montana’s First Ski Area of the Season Opens This Weekend
Every powder hound in the state is getting the itch to grab their gear and head to the mountain to shred fresh snow. Well, we've got some great news for those people. Skiers and snowboarders rejoice because one Montana ski mountain will be officially opening this weekend. Great Divide near Helena starts skiing operations on Saturday, November 12th. It's officially ski season, folks.
New lead in disappearance of 5-year-old Idaho boy
Investigators are working a major lead in the case of a missing Idaho boy. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen in July 2021 in Fruitland.
Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?
If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
The cold air is locked in, but, for how long?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — High pressure has settled into the west coast and pushed the storm track well to the north of Idaho. This will create a stagnant pattern for us keeping any significant storms from moving into the region. As a result, we'll see some patchy areas of early morning fog followed by sunny to partly cloudy skies each day through next weekend!
