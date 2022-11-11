ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

eastidahonews.com

More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week

IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Additional $1,000 reward being offered in southeast Idaho mule deer case

ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – An anonymous donor has stepped up to add $1,000 to the existing Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) reward for an unsolved wildlife case in southeast Idaho. Last month, a dead mule deer buck was discovered in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek...
ARIMO, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules

The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Here are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend and others through the month, as the next chance of snow is expected to arrive on Thursday, even though it's minimal. Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are...
SPOKANE, WA
KTVB

Friday Night Football: Previewing each 2022 state championship game

BOISE, Idaho — After three months of non-stop competition, the Gem State's top prep teams are set to battle for an Idaho high school football state championship this weekend. Rigby Trojans vs. Meridian Warriors. Rigby looks to win its second-straight title Friday night under the lights of Albertsons Stadium....
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear

BOISE - The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race

In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
IDAHO STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s First Ski Area of the Season Opens This Weekend

Every powder hound in the state is getting the itch to grab their gear and head to the mountain to shred fresh snow. Well, we've got some great news for those people. Skiers and snowboarders rejoice because one Montana ski mountain will be officially opening this weekend. Great Divide near Helena starts skiing operations on Saturday, November 12th. It's officially ski season, folks.
MONTANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?

If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

The cold air is locked in, but, for how long?

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — High pressure has settled into the west coast and pushed the storm track well to the north of Idaho. This will create a stagnant pattern for us keeping any significant storms from moving into the region. As a result, we'll see some patchy areas of early morning fog followed by sunny to partly cloudy skies each day through next weekend!
IDAHO STATE

