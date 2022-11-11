ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Why Louisiana voted not to abolish slavery. It's complicated

A measure to remove slavery and indentured servitude as punishment for a crime from the constitution of Louisiana failed on Election Day after voters were told to reject it because of confusing and ambiguous language. Louisiana had been one of five states to put the amendment on its ballot. Voters...
Twelve school districts to pilot new teacher evaluation system

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education has selected 12 counties to pilot a new teacher evaluation program beginning next school year. The list includes urban, rural and charter school districts. The state will fund a supplement to teachers and team leaders participating in the pilot.
