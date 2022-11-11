ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Has Legally Changed His Name

A veteran NFL running back has legally changed his name. Randy "Duke" Johnson has gone by Duke Johnson for most of his professional career, but now it's official. The 29-year-old Bills running back has officially changed his first name to Duke. "Bills RB Duke Johnson, who was elevated from the...
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders defensive star posts interesting message following loss to Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are such a bag of barf right now that their players are having to say sorry to the fans. After his team’s latest embarrassment during Week 10 (a 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, led by inexperienced interim Jeff Saturday making his coaching debut), Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby tweeted an interesting message. Addressing the fans of the team, Crosby essentially apologized for the Raiders’ lackluster performance this season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Photo: Sean McVay's Wife Shared Racy Boat Picture

Sean McVay has his work cut out for him on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Rams will be without their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, against Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon. The Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray, too, making it a battle of the backups. It should...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany was not happy with refs in Chiefs game

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany was quite vocal Sunday in her opinion of the officiating during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brittany Mahomes was particularly livid over a second quarter hit on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who took a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Andre Cisco. Smith-Schuster left the game after the hit and did not return.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Injury news on Cooper Kupp seems positive

The Los Angeles Rams lost 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, dropped to 3-6, and Cooper Kupp got hurt. While things seem pretty terrible for the Rams right now, the injury news on Kupp could have been worse. Kupp was going up for a John Wolford pass in the...
ClutchPoints

3 Raiders most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Colts

They did it folks. The Las Vegas Raiders, who were widely expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season, managed to hit a new low in Week 10 when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 25-20. In a season full of struggles and suffering, the Raiders found a way to lose to the Colts despite everything that has taken place for them in the past month or so.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Packers making 1 big change for Week 11

The Green Bay Packers will be making a big change for their Thursday night game in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Monday that the team is making a change at punt returner. Though LaFleur did not say who would return punts, he said Amari Rodgers had lost the job.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Leonard Fournette nearly missed Germany trip over passport issue

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled overseas this week for the NFL’s first ever game in Germany, and Leonard Fournette was nearly forced to miss the trip. Fournette had a passport issue that was not resolved until later in the week, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The star running back needed a replacement passport to be able to travel out of the United States, and the delivery of the document was delayed in the mail due to weather issues. The passport finally arrived at around noon on Thursday, which was just a few hours before the Bucs left for Germany.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make unexpected QB decision for Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts certainly seem to be embracing the chaos based on their quarterback decision in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. By all indications, Matt Ryan will get the start ahead of Sam Ehlinger in Week 10. Ryan was seen warming up with the starters before the game, and interim coach Jeff Saturday has apparently given him the starting job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady falls just 3 passes short of NFL record

Tom Brady entered Sunday’s game on the verge of adding another NFL record to his ever-growing list, but the Tampa bay Buccaneers came up just barely short. Brady had thrown 373 straight passes without an interception heading into the Bucs’ game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. That was just 29 shy of Aaron Rodgers’ record of 402 consecutive pass attempts without a pick. Brady added another 26 attempts to his total before he threw an interception to Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

McDaniels, Carr, Adams at odds about Raiders' effort vs. Colts

In a postgame press conference after Las Vegas' 25-20 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, Derek Carr became visibly emotional while expressing his displeasure with the ongoing effort put forward by his teammates to win games, saying that he wished "everybody in that room felt the same way about this place" that he does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
22K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy