The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled overseas this week for the NFL’s first ever game in Germany, and Leonard Fournette was nearly forced to miss the trip. Fournette had a passport issue that was not resolved until later in the week, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The star running back needed a replacement passport to be able to travel out of the United States, and the delivery of the document was delayed in the mail due to weather issues. The passport finally arrived at around noon on Thursday, which was just a few hours before the Bucs left for Germany.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO