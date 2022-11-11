Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
The Alexandria City Council met on Monday night, Mark Anthony has more
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, November 14, 2022. They had a full agenda including the election certification ahead of the regular meeting. Mark Anthony has this report.
gowatertown.net
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Carol A. Peters, 78
Carol A. Peters, 78 of Alexandria, died on Friday, November 11th. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 16th at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will Geneva Cemetery in Alexandria. Arrangements...
voiceofalexandria.com
Osakis, Alexandria, Carlos, and Forada Fire Departments battle fire at the Corral
Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik discusses fire Monday at the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson.
voiceofalexandria.com
Fire destroys the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson on Monday
(Nelson, MN)--A fire that broke out Monday morning has destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson. Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik says he received the page at 10:44 a.m. with smoke coming out of the building and called for help from Alexandria and other fire departments. Temperatures were in...
voiceofalexandria.com
Firefighters battle the blaze at the Corral in Nelson Monday
(Nelson, MN)--A fire that broke out Monday morning has destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson.
willmarradio.com
Four hurt in crash south of Kandiyohi
(Kandiyohi MN-) A car-pickup crash east of Willmar injured four people. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 6:16 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8, about 5 miles east of Willmar or a mile south of Kandiyohi. A pickup driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer and a car driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield collided, sending the four occupants of the Jimenez vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department was assisted by The Kandiyohi Fire Department and First Responders, The State Patrol, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Atwater and CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link 3 Air Ambulance.
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria School Board unofficial election results
(Alexandria, MN)--Unofficial results for the Alexandria School Board race have been announced on the Secretary of State’s website. Voters in APS re-elected incumbents Maureen Eigen and Alan Zeithamer, while newcomers Shawn Reilly and Laura Knudsen were elected to their first term on the Board. Four APS School Board member seats were on the General Election ballot, with four year terms running January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2026.
Rural Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets
A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
voiceofalexandria.com
Investigators continue to investigate cause of fire at the Corral
(Nelson, MN)--Investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire that destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson on Monday. Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik says he received the page at 10:44 a.m. with smoke coming out of the building and called for help from Alexandria and other fire departments. Alexandria along with Carlos and Forada provided mutual aid.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Wants To Know Who Let The Cows Out?
Yesterday afternoon the Stearns County Sheriff's Office posted about some loose cattle. The heifers were moved off the road, for the animal's safety, and for the safety of anyone out driving in the area. But the question still seems to remain, who's cattle are they?. 19 Holstein Heifers and 1...
willmarradio.com
Renville County rape suspect in court Monday
(Olivia MN-) A motions hearing for a Willmar woman charged with helping Jordan Freitag of Bird Island rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th takes place Monday. Unconditional bail for 21-year-old Kelsey Jones is set at $75,000. A motions hearing is slated for 330 p.m. Monday in Renville County District Court.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash in Grant County Friday
(Grant County, MN)--One person is injured following a crash in Pomme de Terre Township in Grant County. According to the report, the crash took place Friday on Highway 59 when a Nissan driven by Starr McTighe, 45, of Casa Grande, Arizona, left the roadway and crashed. She reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and taken to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman injured after a fire extinguisher goes through her windshield
(Carlos Township, MN)--On Friday, one person was injured in Douglas County after a fire extinguisher went through her windshield. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident took place on Highway 29 in Carlos Township. A Subaru Crosstrek driven by, Lindsay Bryda Fluegel, 37, of Carlos, was reportedly traveling southbound...
