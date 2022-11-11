Read full article on original website
World leaders hold emergency meeting as 'Russian-made' missile kills two in Poland
World leaders gathering at the G20 summit in Bali are attempting to diffuse a potential escalation in the months-long Ukraine war after a "Russian-made" missile landed inside NATO-member Poland killing two people.
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. The blast, which Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a...
US judge throws out policy used to block migrant entry
A US federal judge ruled Tuesday that the government could not use public health rules to block the entry of asylum-seeking migrants, marking the apparent end of a controversial Donald Trump-era policy that has been criticized as cruel and ineffective. The ruling came six months after a Louisiana judge ruled in a separate suit that Biden's administration, which inherited the Title 42 policy from Donald Trump, could not drop it.
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans, forcing the party to again decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said before an audience of several hundred supporters in a chandeliered ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club, where he stood flanked by American flags and banners bearing his “Make America Great Again” slogan. “America’s comeback starts right now,” he said, formally beginning the 2024 Republican primary. Another campaign is a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power on Jan. 6, 2021.
Poland military on alert after 'Russian-made' missile blast
Poland put its military on high alert Tuesday after what the country's president said was "most probably" a strike by a Russian-made missile. Moscow's ambassador has been summoned to provide "immediate detailed explanations" and the military had been put on heightened alert after an emergency national security council meeting, Polish authorities said.
Second boat of over 100 Rohingya lands on Indonesian beach
Over 100 Rohingya Muslims traveling in a wooden boat have landed on an Indonesian beach
A strong dollar is contractionary for the global economy
Three different channels through which factors affecting bilateral exchange rates operate have been pulling up the U.S. dollar: yield differentials, liquidity differentials, and growth differentials
