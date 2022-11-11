Read full article on original website
Alaska voters reject constitutional convention
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters have rejected calling a state constitutional convention. The question of whether to call a convention appears on the ballot every 10 years. It has in the past been defeated in lopsided votes and gotten little attention. But supporters of a convention saw an opening this year amid public frustration with the years-long legislative fights over what size the annual check paid to residents from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund should be. Some hoped to advocate for abortion restrictions or changes in how Alaska judges are picked. Opponents of a convention said a convention was unnecessary and risky. One opposition group reported raising more than $4.5 million in its bid to defeat the measure.
Tracking accumulating snow starting late tonight
TONIGHT: Light rain showers quickly turn over to snow showers after sunset as temperatures drop. Expect snow showers to continue overnight into early Tuesday morning. Accumulation between 1-3". Lows around 30. TOMORROW: Snow showers coming to an end early, but clouds and flurries stick around. Roads may be slick through...
ABC 17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special set to air on Nov. 22
Mid-Missouri got a taste of winter weather with its first accumulative snowfall of the season in mid-November. On Nov. 22, the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team will break down if this is a sign of more to come in the annual "ABC 17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special." The 30-minute special...
Man shot by St. Joseph police officer in critical condition
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — St. Joseph police say a man is in critical condition after he was shot by a police officer as he pointed a gun at people at a business. St. Joseph police Cpt. Jeff Wilson says officers went to Altec Industries Monday night in response to a report of a man pointing a gun at several people in the parking lot. Wilson says the man ignored several orders to drop the weapon and pointed it at officers. One officer shot the 32-year-old suspect, who was hospitalized in critical condition. The officer involved in the shooting is a four-year veteran and has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation.
Tracking more chilly conditions with snow on the horizon
TODAY: Another bitterly cold day with temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees. Winds quiet down but the wind chill will still dwell in the 30s all day. TOMORROW: Southerly flow returns to the region, boosting highs to the mid-40s. Clouds slowly fill in through the day ahead of low pressure.
