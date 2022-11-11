ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Watch the moon visit Mars in the sky Friday night (Nov. 11)

By Robert Lea
Space.com
Space.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DyuFF_0j7lSFD400

On Friday (Nov. 11), the moon will share the same right ascension in an arrangement called a conjunction.

As the 17-day-old moon passes two degrees to the north of the Red Planet , the two astronomical bodies will also make a close approach in the sky. These close approaches of celestial bodies that don't result in an eclipse or an occultation are called an appulse.

The conjunction of Mars and the moon will begin at 8:46 a.m. EST (1346 GMT) and will become visible in the sky over New York at around 7:25 p.m. EST (0025 GMT on Nov. 12) according to In The Sky . The conjunction will be at an altitude of seven degrees above the horizon to the northeast at this time. (Remember: If you hold your fist out at arm's length, its width will correspond to roughly 10 degrees in the sky.)

Related: Night sky, November 2022: What you can see tonight [maps]

The conjunction of the moon and Mars will reach its highest point in the sky, 73 degrees above the southern horizon, at 2:09 a.m. EST (0709 GMT) on Saturday morning. The conjunction will disappear in the dawn twilight at around 6:17 a.m. EST (1117 GMT) when the moon and Mars are 36 degrees above the horizon in the west.

During the conjunction, the moon and Mars will appear to be in the constellation Taurus , the Bull, and will have a right ascension of 05h34m40s.

The moon will have a magnitude of -12.5 and Mars a magnitude of -1.5, with the minus prefix indicating particularly bright objects in the sky over Earth .

The moon and Mars will be too widely separated during the conjunction for the arrangement to be visible with a telescope. It will be observable with binoculars or with the naked eye in favorable viewing conditions, however.

TOP TELESCOPE PICK:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03duWs_0j7lSFD400

(Image credit: Celestron)

Looking for a telescope to see the moon, Jupiter, or any other fascinating thing in the sky? We recommend the Celestron Astro Fi 102 as the top pick in our best beginner's telescope guide .

The fourth planet from the sun , Mars is one of the five brightest planets that can be seen with the naked eye over Earth. The other four most visible planets are the solar system's largest planets, the gas giants Jupiter and Saturn , and the two planets closest to the sun and inside Earth's orbit, Venus and Mercury .

These five planets are visible for most of the year, barring brief periods when they are too close to the sun to be seen. It is rare that all of these planets will be visible at the same time on a single night, however.

On the final day of November, skywatchers will get another good opportunity to view Mars when the Red Planet moves to its closest point to Earth, causing it to increase in size and brightness. The two planets are separated by around 50 million miles (80 million kilometers), just over half the distance between the Earth and the sun.

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the moon and Mars in conjunction and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

Comments / 1

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old

And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse

Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune.  The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
msn.com

31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe

Slide 1 of 32: On July 11, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which shows the universe as it has never been seen before. President Joe Biden released the first photo in a live event streamed on NASA TV. Prior to the reveal, the image and four others captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were only shared with a small group of scientists from around the world who were astounded and almost moved to tears. These groundbreaking images are only the start of the Webb Telescope pioneering the next era in space photography and digital exploration. NASA officially began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, as the primary organization for U.S. civil aerospace research and development. Just 11 years later, NASA landed the first human on the moon in 1969. In the 1970s, the focus shifted to developing a space station. Skylab was launched, unmanned, in May 1973. Three crewed missions followed during the next seven months to repair the station and conduct experiments. The first international space station partnership was the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, which brought American and Soviet crews together. The space shuttle program became fully realized in April 1981 with the manned launch of the Columbia. In 135 missions flown with five shuttles, there were two catastrophic accidents—Challenger and Columbia. Discovery delivered the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. The 30-year shuttle program was significant in setting the foundation for future Earth-to-orbit transportation and sustained space stays. Shuttle technology led to the construction of the International Space Station, the largest structure humans have put into space. As of May 2022, 258 astronauts from 20 countries have lived there, conducting experiments and documenting life in space since 2000. In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind.
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Outsider.com

Bone-chilling Pics of Deep Sea Fish With Massive Fangs Surface

Deep beneath the glittering surface of the sea, there lies a world entirely untouched and unseen by humans, an alien realm inhabited by all manner of strange and wonderful fish. The dumbo octopus, for example, is every bit as adorable as its name suggests. The palm-sized mollusk’s head features ear-like fins, giving it the appearance of a tiny aquatic elephant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelawaits.com

November’s Blood Moon Will Be This Year’s Second And Last Total Lunar Eclipse — When You Can See It

November’s full moon will be extra special for casual and seasoned stargazers alike. The full moon in November is known as the “Beaver Moon” because this is the time of year when beavers finish preparing for winter and move into their lodges, according to the Old Farmers’ Almanac. When the fur trade flourished in North America, this was also the time of year to trap beavers because they had thick coats that were ready for winter’s cold temperatures.
CNET

NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away

NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
scitechdaily.com

The End Is Nigh: NASA Prepares To Say “Farewell” to History-Making Mars InSight Lander

A closer look at what goes into wrapping up the mission as the InSight spacecraft’s power supply continues to dwindle. The end is nigh for NASA’s Mars InSight lander. The day is fast approaching when the spacecraft will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet’s interior. Since the spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, the engineering team has already taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. Despite these efforts, it won’t be long now, as the end is expected to come in the next few weeks.
ALABAMA STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
Space.com

Space.com

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy