Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'making progress' but questionable

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Head coach Sean McVay said the Rams will go up to 90 minutes before kickoff, if necessary, to determine whether quarterback Matthew Stafford plays Sunday.

Stafford is "going through that protocol" for a concussion and was limited at practice Thursday and Friday.

"Realistically, he's listed as questionable. So he's making good progress and that's where we're at with that," McVay said.

No matter who starts for the Rams, McVay said the team would be starting its ninth different offensive line combination in Week 10.

"It has been out of the norm relative to how our guys have typically protected the quarterback. It's been challenging without a doubt," he said.

Earlier in the week, the medical staff noted something wasn't quite right with Stafford after last week's 16-13 loss at Tampa.

"You obviously have the medical expertise where if they cleared him, but the family and people aren't comfortable ... with based on the information and how he's feeling, he's not going to be playing," McVay said. "The main thing is, you just want to leave the door open if there's that opportunity to play (a game) with our franchise quarterback who's an absolute stud."

Stafford played the entire game against the Buccaneers, going 13 of 27 for 165 yards and a touchdown.

John Wolford is the primary backup to Stafford on the depth chart. Bryce Perkins is also on the 53-man roster. Wolford has appeared in four games over three seasons for the Rams, going 1-0 as a starter. He's thrown 42 career regular-season passes in the NFL and started a 2020 playoff game before departing early with a head injury.

Stafford has thrown for 1,928 yards and eight touchdowns against eight interceptions this season. He has been sacked 28 times, third most in the NFL, as the team has been forced to alter the look of the offensive line.

The Rams (3-5) host division rival Arizona (3-6) this Sunday.

Ashe Post & Times

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

