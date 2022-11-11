ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PPTO_0j7lQt9C00

Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ashe Post & Times

Former Wisconsin star RB Brent Moss dies at 50

Former Wisconsin star running back Brent Moss has died at age 50. Moss reportedly died on Sunday. Cause of death isn't immediately known. Moss rushed for 3,428 yards and 34 touchdowns from 1991-94. He was Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 1993 when he rushed for 1,637 yards and 16 scores. Moss also was Rose Bowl MVP, rushing for 159 yards and two touchdowns during a 21-16 win over UCLA. ...
MADISON, WI
Ashe Post & Times

Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late rally to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 Sunday in Munich, the NFL's first game played in Germany. The NFC South-leading Bucs, who entered last in the league with 61 yards rushing per game, exceeded that by 100. Rachaad White rushed for a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. ...
TAMPA, FL
Ashe Post & Times

Rams WR Cooper Kupp departs with ankle injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp departed Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals early in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury and was ruled doubtful to return. Kupp went in the air near the sideline in an attempt to grab an off-target pass from quarterback John Wolford, came to the ground and had Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson roll over his leg. Kupp rolled out of bounds and to the Rams' bench area, where he was tended to by the team's medical staff. ...
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) after a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ashe Post & Times

Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Cowboys

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Offense: A- Aaron Rodgers looked like his old self, and he may have found a new favorite target in Christian Watson. The rookie wide receiver, who has teased his potential, finally put it all together during a 107-yard, three-touchdown performance. The Packers fed Aaron Jones a lot,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashe Post & Times

Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, placed on IR

Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his right ankle Wednesday. Coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday that Kupp has a high-ankle sprain and will undergo a procedure known as "tightrope" surgery. The team planned to place Kupp on injured reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum of four games. McVay did...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
CLEVELAND, OH
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ashe Post & Times

Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is back with the Cleveland Browns, participating in practice and meetings at the team facility for the first time since the start of the regular season. The next full-squad session is Wednesday in Berea, Ohio, but Watson is expected to be working overtime to get ready for the Dec. 4 game at Houston. Watson's 11-game suspension runs through Week 12 -- including the bye week -- before...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Dolphins power past Browns to extend winning streak

Jeff Wilson led a potent rushing attack with 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the host Miami Dolphins crushed the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday afternoon at Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins (7-3) head into their bye week on a four-game winning streak after shutting down one of the NFL's best running games. The Browns (3-6) finished with 112 yards on the ground, but most of that...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Commanders not ready to make QB call

Commanders coach Ron Rivera plans to report back on the status of the starting quarterback job in Washington when a decision has been made. Rivera said Tuesday he hasn't gathered all of the medical information on Carson Wentz, who started the season as the QB1 in Washington until a fractured right ring finger sent him to injured reserve following a Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. Heinicke is 3-1...
WASHINGTON, DC
Ashe Post & Times

Report: Colts LB Shaq Leonard has season-ending surgery

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard underwent successful season-ending back surgery Tuesday morning, NFL Network reported. Leonard had the surgery after several evaluations, per the report. He was placed on injured reserve last Friday due to ongoing issues with his back. Leonard reportedly experienced a setback in practice Wednesday. The three-time All-Pro selection, who formerly went by Darius Leonard, had back surgery in the offseason and had yet to fully...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
578
Followers
3K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy