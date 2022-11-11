Read full article on original website
AEW Star Says He’ll Be In AEW Until The Company Closes
AEW star Jay Lethal has had quite the journeyman career in professional wrestling over the past two decades. Debuting as part of Ring of Honor back in 2003 until 2006, when he joined TNA later in the year. Lethal became popular in TNA as Black Machismo, spending five years in...
Reason For Botched WWE Spot Revealed
The reason behind a botched spot on the most recent episode (November 11) of WWE SmackDown has been revealed. On last Friday’s edition of the show, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the six-way championship opportunity match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship. The...
Former WWE Star Reveals Positives Of AEW Compared To Previous Companies
A former WWE wrestler and veteran of the industry has revealed the plus sides of working for AEW compared to previous companies. In a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes revealed what he appreciates about Tony Khan’s booking in AEW. Rhodes began by describing his time...
WWE Hall Of Famers Filming Content For WWE
Two WWE Hall of Famers have been filming content for WWE and have shared an on-set photo. Kurt Angle has shared a photo of himself with hardcore legend Mick Foley, between filming for an upcoming episode of WWE Most Wanted Treasures. The Olympic gold medalist said in a post to...
AEW Star Can’t Wait For Wrestling Legend’s In-Ring Return
AEW’s Jay Lethal has spoken about the upcoming in-ring return of a wrestling legend. Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut during the November 2 edition of Dynamite and quickly established himself as a heel by firing shots at the AEW roster and fanbase. His debut saw him attack Darby...
Top WWE Star Has New ‘Movie Role’
A top WWE star reportedly has an upcoming movie role that he was away filming last week. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been all over the world the past few weeks, from episodes of SmackDown in the United States, to the WWE European Tour in Germany and Switzerland. McIntyre...
New Entrance & Nickname For Recently Returned WWE Raw Star
Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw saw a new entrance and a new nickname for a recently returned WWE star as they returned to in-ring action. Recently returning to WWE, Mia Yim appeared in a backstage segment with The OC where she debuted her new nickname. Explaining the moniker ‘Michin’,...
Controversial Former WWE Star Believes He Could Have ‘Saved’ ROH
Controversial former WWE star nZo – known in WWE as Enzo Amore – has said that he could have “saved” Ring of Honor. nZo, who also wrestles under the name Real1, was suspended from WWE following allegations of sexual assault back in January 2018, and fired shortly after.
Actor Hoping To Work With WWE Or AEW To Promote TV Show
Arrow star Stephen Amell has history with both WWE and AEW. Amell wrestled for WWE back at SummerSlam in 2015, where he teamed with Neville (Pac) to defeat Stardust (Cody Rhodes) and Wade Barrett. He also wrestled Christopher Daniels at the All In pay-per-view in 2018. Amell is the star...
WWE Name Makes In-Ring Debut
Recent WWE recruit Kale Dixon made his in-ring debut at the November 12 NXT house show in Orlando, Florida. During the show, Dixon faced off against Tank Ledger, with Ledger ultimately scoring the victory. Kale Dixon, real name Caleb Balgaard joined WWE as part of the class of August 2022...
Producers For WWE SmackDown November 11 Revealed
The producer list for the November 11 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has now been revealed. Friday’s show was the first edition of SmackDown following the November 5 Crown Jewel premium live event. The episode featured a number of notable segments, including a Tag Team Championship bout between...
8 Potential WrestleMania 39 Opponents For Steve Austin
Earlier this year, we saw Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle for the first time in 19 years. Austin took on Kevin Owens in an impromptu match after an edition of the Kevin Owens Show that main evented night one of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. Following the match, WWE have reportedly...
Another Match Made Official For Survivor Series WarGames
Another grudge match is set to ignite at Survivor Series WarGames was revealed on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw. Made official on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, another big feud between two longtime friends turned foe. After AJ Styles challenged Finn Balor to a match at WWE’s next...
WWE Raw Ends With Big Brawl & Post-Match Beatdown
After making a match with Finn Balor at the beginning of WWE Raw, would Seth Rollins leave Monday Night Rollins still the United States Champion?. While a United States Championship match was going on inside the ring, about a dozen other massive pairings were kicking off around it!. With Judgment...
NXT Star Set For WWE Main Roster TV Debut
WWE’s strategy of giving NXT talents run-outs on Main Event is continuing this week, with another main roster TV debut in store. That main roster TV debut is for former NXT Cruiserweight Champion JD McDonagh. Technically, McDonagh worked two non-televised main roster UK tour house shows under the name...
WWE Star Hosting Sixth Annual Canned Food Drive
WWE star Top Dolla – real name AJ Francis – has announced that he will be hosting his sixth annual canned food drive. The drive will take place on Saturday, November 19 at the Maryland vs Ohio State football game. Food collected during the drive will be donated...
Former WWE Star Returning As Part Of ‘Two-For-One’ Deal?
A former WWE star may be set to return to the company as part of a ‘two-for-one’ deal. Former WWE star Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) spent nearly 15 years in WWE before his release in April 2020. Since Cardona’s release, he has completely reinvented himself on the independent...
Change Announced To November 14 WWE Raw Match
WWE has announced a change to a match that was announced for tonight’s (November 14) episode of Raw. On last week’s show, it was announced that Matt Riddle would team up with Elias to take on Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy. However, WWE has now announced...
Saraya Reveals Which WWE Star She Wished To Face In Her In-Ring Return
Saraya has revealed that that in an ‘ideal world,’ she would have loved to face a top WWE star for her in-ring return. The former Paige has been speaking with Chris Van Vliet ahead of her debut match for AEW against Dr Britt Baker D.M.D at AEW Full Gear.
