Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE History Made On SmackDown
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 11) WWE history was made as a record was secured by a popular act. With the Usos versus the New Day kicking off the episode with a massive match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. After a hard fought battle between...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Re-Sign Former WWE Star
A current AEW star has revealed that he tried to get Vince McMahon to re-sign a former WWE star during his time in the company. Current AEW star Ari Daivari previously spent six years in WWE as part of the relaunched Cruiserweight division in 2016 before he was released in 2021.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Usos make history, Survivor Series WarGames takes shape
The Usos will officially become the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history by the time Monday Night Raw rolls around. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso turned back the New Day on Friday's episode of SmackDown and now look ahead to Survivor Series WarGames. New Day held the record for...
The Undertaker brings his '1 deadMan SHOW' to San Antonio next year
The show will be held during Royal Rumble weekend.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Kind Of Reminds Matt Hardy Of Eddie Guerrero
The late, great Eddie Guerrero is one of the most fondly-remembered wrestlers from the 1990s and early 2000s, and one whose life was cut tragically short. During a recent tribute episode of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast dedicated to Guerrero, Hardy had many kind things to say about "Latino Heat," including a positive comparison between the legendary Guerrero and one of today's top performers.
Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey's Title Challenger Set For WWE Survivor Series
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi is confirmed for the Survivor Series premium live event on November 26. The title match was made official on the 11/11 "WWE SmackDown" where Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge to emerge as Rousey's next challenger.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Official Claims The Undertaker & Dwayne Johnson Were The Easiest Stars To Work With
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) veteran Jack Doan recently spoke about his experience working with talent such as The Undertaker, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kurt Angle, and admitted that he had a great time with all of them. Having worked with WWE for years, Doan has one of...
wrestletalk.com
Exciting Match Announced For November 14 WWE Raw
WWE has announced an exciting match for next week’s (November 14) episode of Raw. On this week’s show, United States Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins had a heck of a night, retaining his title in the main event. The main event saw Rollins defeat Austin Theory for...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Announces Exciting New Signing
AEW President Tony Khan has now confirmed that Bandido has officially signed with the promotion. During the November 11 edition of Rampage, Bandido scored a victory over RUSH in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. It was noted on commentary by Tony Schiavone that Bandido was...
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Returns With Tag Team On SmackDown
Before Zelina Vega and B-Fab could even get their match truly going, it was interrupted by a familiar spooky voice. With the tron taken over with flames, a woman appeared saying ‘Valhalla is here’ before a trio of returning stars attacked. While the Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Makes In-Ring Debut
Recent WWE recruit Kale Dixon made his in-ring debut at the November 12 NXT house show in Orlando, Florida. During the show, Dixon faced off against Tank Ledger, with Ledger ultimately scoring the victory. Kale Dixon, real name Caleb Balgaard joined WWE as part of the class of August 2022...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reacts To Fan Attack From WWE Live Event
WWE star Scarlett has reacted to a bizarre attack by a fan at a WWE house show event last night (November 12) in Peoria, Illinois. During a Saturday Night Main Event show, Drew McIntyre wrestled Scarlett’s husband Karrion Kross. Scarlett interfered in one part of the match, slapping McIntyre to get heat from the audience.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Bobby Roode's Possible Return To WWE
WWE star Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, but it appears he is getting closer to a return. Fightful Select reports that Roode was spotted backstage at the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. The former WWE United States Champion revealed in September that he had a successful visit to Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations. Roode was once again seen in Birmingham this very week, spotted the in the days before he showed up at Indianapolis. There is no word on what kind of surgery Roode underwent, or the nature of his injury but an Instagram post from the former WWE NXT Champion showed small bandages on the side of his neck.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes Backstage Return
An update has emerged on Robert Roode (Bobby Roode), ahead of his impending return to WWE TV. Roode hasn’t wrestled on TV since competing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 1 edition of SmackDown. The popular star has competed in several bouts at house...
wrestletalk.com
WWE In-Ring Return Officially Announced
WWE has officially announced an in-ring return for next week’s episode of NXT. In recent weeks, Veer Mahaan returned to the show, seemingly beginning to reunite his Indus Sher tag team with NXT star Sanga. Veer and Sanga, then as Rinku and Saurav respectively, debuted on NXT, managed by...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Huge Opening For November 11 SmackDown
WWE has announced a huge opening for the November 11 edition of SmackDown on FOX. Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown may be one of the biggest for the program in 2022. The company has already announced some big matches and the start of the SmackDown World Cup tournament.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books SmackDown Women’s Title Match For Survivor Series WarGames
Triple H became WWE’s Chief Content Officer and immediately introduced drastic changes to the overall product and presentation. The Game renamed the annual Survivor Series premium live event to Survivor Series WarGames. The premium live event will feature two WarGames matches, a concept Triple H had already successfully experimented...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Stars ‘Offended’ By Previous Releases
Luke Gallows has admitted that he and Karl Anderson were ‘offended’ when they were let go by WWE in 2020. The Good Brothers were released during the April 2020 round of COVID-19 pandemic related cuts. These cuts took place shortly after WrestleMania 36 aired on April 4 and 5.
Comments / 0