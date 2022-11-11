Read full article on original website
A US federal judge ruled Tuesday that the government could not use public health rules to block the entry of asylum-seeking migrants, marking the apparent end of a controversial Donald Trump-era policy that has been criticized as cruel and ineffective. The ruling came six months after a Louisiana judge ruled in a separate suit that Biden's administration, which inherited the Title 42 policy from Donald Trump, could not drop it.
Former President Donald Trump, whose lies about his reelection loss in 2020 precipitated an insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol, said Tuesday he will make another run for the White House in 2024. His announcement came only a week after a disappointing showing by Republicans — especially those who endorsed his false claims about 2020 […] The post Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Despite a hurricane-like wind at their backs on the issues, the Republican Party, with the exception of Florida, failed to create a red wave. The midterm elections were a splendid example of democracy working properly, however. When I heard the Democrats’ closing message that the “world was coming to an end” and “our Democracy was in jeopardy,” I thought they were giving hyperbole a bad name. In fact, I thought that the only threat on Election Day was the political careers of Democrat politicians. I...
