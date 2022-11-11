Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
wrestletalk.com
Nature Of Kevin Owens Injury Revealed
Kevin Owens has not been on WWE Raw in recent weeks, with his plans reportedly being put on hold due to Sami Zayn’s explosion in popularity. Owens however has been wrestling on WWE live events, including last night’s show in Madison, Wisconsin. Owens took on Austin Theory in...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone
AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
wrestletalk.com
ROH Pure Championship Bout Announced For November 15 AEW Dark
A ROH Pure Championship bout has been announced for the November 15 edition of AEW Dark. Ahead of the Full Gear 2022 go-home episode of AEW Dynamite, a new episode with eight matches scheduled is premiering tonight. The biggest match announced will be for the Ring of Honor Pure Championship.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Teases Pro Boxing Debut
Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara teased his professional boxing debut during the Global Titans Floyd Mayweather vs Deji event. Guevara served as a backstage reporter and commentator for the event. The AEW star got to share his thoughts on numerous memorable moments throughout the night. Prior to his appearance,...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reveals Positives Of AEW Compared To Previous Companies
A former WWE wrestler and veteran of the industry has revealed the plus sides of working for AEW compared to previous companies. In a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes revealed what he appreciates about Tony Khan’s booking in AEW. Rhodes began by describing his time...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says It Would Be A ‘Dream’ To Reunite Tag Team In AEW
A former IMPACT wrestling name who is currently signed with AEW has said it would be a ‘dream’ to reunite with her former tag partner on AEW. The Bunny (FKA Allie in IMPACT wrestling), was speaking in an interview with Grue Rume when she made the comments. The...
wrestletalk.com
Change Announced To November 14 WWE Raw Match
WWE has announced a change to a match that was announced for tonight’s (November 14) episode of Raw. On last week’s show, it was announced that Matt Riddle would team up with Elias to take on Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy. However, WWE has now announced...
wrestletalk.com
Another Match Made Official For Survivor Series WarGames
Another grudge match is set to ignite at Survivor Series WarGames was revealed on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw. Made official on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, another big feud between two longtime friends turned foe. After AJ Styles challenged Finn Balor to a match at WWE’s next...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Returning As Part Of ‘Two-For-One’ Deal?
A former WWE star may be set to return to the company as part of a ‘two-for-one’ deal. Former WWE star Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) spent nearly 15 years in WWE before his release in April 2020. Since Cardona’s release, he has completely reinvented himself on the independent...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Set For WWE Main Roster TV Debut
WWE’s strategy of giving NXT talents run-outs on Main Event is continuing this week, with another main roster TV debut in store. That main roster TV debut is for former NXT Cruiserweight Champion JD McDonagh. Technically, McDonagh worked two non-televised main roster UK tour house shows under the name...
wrestletalk.com
WWE & AEW Stars Reunite For Highly Anticipated Project
While fans may have given up on seeing these four popular wrestlers reunited, they now have reason to celebrate after a new announcement. Fans rejoice as there has just been a reunion of fan favorites announced, despite that fact that the group now represents wrestlers across numerous companies!. While the...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reflects On Release
Former WWE and AEW star Lio Rush has reflected on his release from WWE as part of the April 2020 round of budget cuts. Rush joined WWE in 2017 as part of the NXT brand, before being moved to 205 Live in 2018. He later became Bobby Lashley’s hype man...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star ‘Baffled’ By Their Sudden Popularity
Wrestling is an unpredictable business where anyone, or anything, can potentially get over with fans. AEW’s Billy Gunn (or Daddy Ass) is learning this right now and has revealed that he is ‘baffled’ by his sudden popularity after 30-plus years in the business. WWE’s former ‘Ass Man’...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Update On The Usos Breaking WWE Record
The day has arrived – the Usos, Jimmy and Jey, now have the record for the longest reign ever as tag team champions in WWE. As of today – November 14, 2022 – the Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for 484 days straight. This...
wrestletalk.com
Major Character Change For WWE Raw Star Set For Push
On tonight’s (November 14) edition of WWE Raw, a major character change for a star set for a push after showing off a new intensity. After explaining his rationale for cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase earlier in a backstage segment, Austin Theory had a match against Dolph Ziggler.
wrestletalk.com
Match With Contract Stipulation Added For WWE Raw November 28
A new match has been added to the card for WWE Raw in 2 weeks on tonight’s edition (November 14) of WWE Raw. A match was made official for WWE Raw in 2 weeks on November 28, 2022 and the first after WWE’s upcoming premium live event, Survivor Series WarGames.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Can’t Wait For Wrestling Legend’s In-Ring Return
AEW’s Jay Lethal has spoken about the upcoming in-ring return of a wrestling legend. Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut during the November 2 edition of Dynamite and quickly established himself as a heel by firing shots at the AEW roster and fanbase. His debut saw him attack Darby...
wrestletalk.com
Popular AEW Star Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW
A popular AEW name has explained why he left WWE to join Tony Khan’s AEW. Claudio Castagnoli made his debut for AEW during AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 26. He quickly established himself with the promotion and acquired the Ring of Honor Championship from Jonathan Gresham during ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Full Gear To Air In Select Theaters
“AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on Bleacher Report Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 PM ET for $49.99. — Jon Moxley Takes on MJF for AEW World Championship; AEW World Tag Team Championship, AEW Women’s World Championship, ROH World Championship and TBS Championship on the Line– November...
