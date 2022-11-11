Read full article on original website
Bill Weronko
5d ago
Thank goodness. If the amendment had passed the damaged Illinois economy would have been terminally wounded and more population and industry would have left the state. Corrupt, bankrupt, with runaway crime, Illinois is a state without hope of a future. Nonetheless, the failure of this amendment is a positive sign.
Reply(1)
8
Mike Miller
4d ago
That would have been an open checkbook for the state had Amendment passed but dont think the Democrats wont try again..
Reply
3
Related
nprillinois.org
The Workers Rights Amendment passes and a lawmaker is challenging election results |First Listen
A lawmaker from Dupage county is challenging election results. A central Illinois prosecutor calls for tougher laws to combat fentanyl epidemic. A lawyer in central Illinois helping parents who lost their children to state protective services based on false allegations. State Senator, Republican Steve McClure, talks about the Safe-T act...
wjol.com
Workers’ Rights Amendment In Illinois Supporters Declare Victory
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) A group of supporters of the Workers’ Rights Amendment in Illinois are declaring victory following last week’s election. Governor Pritzker tweeted yesterday “Yes for Workers’ Rights!” The Democratic Party of Illinois, labor unions and organizers behind the proposed amendment also claimed victory. The measure would add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize.
WIFR
Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
Illinois lawmakers considering changes to SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois General Assembly is returning to Springfield next week for the fall veto session, which could include changes to the SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, or the SAFE-T Act, was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ response to the murder of George […]
advantagenews.com
ALEC weighs in on Illinois' 'workers' rights' amendment
It appears the outcome of Amendment One in Illinois is going to be a close vote, but a nonpartisan organization is waving a red flag on the possible repercussions if it passes. Amendment One would amend the Illinois Constitution to add the right to collective bargaining for employees to negotiate...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
Rep. Tony McCombie elected new Illinois House Republican leader
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois State House Republican Caucus on Tuesday elected Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) as the new House Republican leader.The vote was held at an internal caucus meeting in Springfield.McCombie was elected to the Illinois state House in 2016, representing a Western Illinois district. She previously served as the mayor of the Mississippi River town of Savanna, where the Illinois General Assembly said she was known for balanced budgets and her solid administrative background. McCombie defeated an incumbent Democrat for state House, and has previously chaired the House Republican campaign organization, the Illinois General Assembly said. She is also the Republican spokesperson on the House Restorative Justice Committee.McCombie will replace House GOP leader Rep. Jim Durkin (R-Westchester), who announced last week he was stepping down.Inauguration for the 103rd General Assembly will be held on Jan. 11.
WTHI
"This amendment affects everyone that kisses a loved one goodbye" Illinois unions expecting collective bargaining amendment to pass
ILLINOIS (WTHI) - An amendment to the Illinois state constitution could bring changes to the state's labor union laws. Illinois unions are declaring victory after the majority of people voted for the state to have collective bargaining rights. If the vote holds, the right for workers to unionize in Illinois...
WAND TV
Biden-Harris admin announces $75 million to fund jobs in Illinois
WASHINGTON (WAND) — Over $75 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be funding new jobs in Illinois. The Biden-Harris administration announced on Tuesday that the Department of the Interior made $725 million available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation to reclaim abandoned mine land and plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The announcement stated that millions of Americans live within one mile of an abandoned coal mine or an orphaned oil/gas well.
New Safety Ranking Grades Illinois Hospitals. See the Full List
A new safety ranking has graded more than 100 hospitals across Illinois, leaving more than two dozen with "A" grades, a sharp increase from the same time last year, but Illinois continued to drop in rank on the national scale. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog,...
POLITICO
New faces lead the Illinois GOP
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — A week after seeing Republicans lose up and down the ballot, GOP state senators and representatives elected new leaders of their caucuses. State Sen. John Curran secured the unanimous support from colleagues to take the reins of the Senate from current state Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie.
KMOV
Illinois State Police update language of FOID card clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police have updated language in an emergency rule pertaining to clear and present danger reporting and FOID cards. State lawmakers initially approved the rule in August addressing a loophole that came to light after the Highland Park mass shooting. ISP Director Brendan Kelly said...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
959theriver.com
First Lady Jill Biden In Illinois Today
First Lady Jill Biden is stopping in Illinois today. The First Lady will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The group will visit District 214’s Rolling Meadows High School in Rolling Meadows to meet with students in the school’s Career Pathways program. They will also stop at Aon in Chicago. The visit is designed highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs.
Solar farms in Illinois, 2 other states, cited for environmental violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said the companies used a common construction […]
Do Illinois Republicans want Donald Trump to run for president again after disappointing midterms?
Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his third bid for the presidency Tuesday night, but do Republicans actually want him to run again?
Republicans expect change in party leadership at Illinois statehouse
(The Center Square) – With Illinois Republicans losing ground in the Illinois House following last week’s election, a change in leadership is expected. Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch’s office announced he’s secured a second term as Illinois House Speaker for the term that begins mid-January. “The people of Illinois have called on House Democrats to continue our efforts to move our state forward, and with the support of an...
Illinois overdoses are sky high, getting worse, federal public health investigators say
"If you pretend it doesn't exist, you're really just fooling yourself, because this problem. Our kids are being targeted at younger ages," said Mark Raber, whose son, Dennis, died from a fentanyl overdose in 2018.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Tripledemic Fears
Several Chicago-area counties now have new masking recommendations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises their COVID alert levels. The new guidelines come as experts express increased fears over a so-called "tripledemic" heading into the holiday season. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
Comments / 4