SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois State House Republican Caucus on Tuesday elected Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) as the new House Republican leader.The vote was held at an internal caucus meeting in Springfield.McCombie was elected to the Illinois state House in 2016, representing a Western Illinois district. She previously served as the mayor of the Mississippi River town of Savanna, where the Illinois General Assembly said she was known for balanced budgets and her solid administrative background. McCombie defeated an incumbent Democrat for state House, and has previously chaired the House Republican campaign organization, the Illinois General Assembly said. She is also the Republican spokesperson on the House Restorative Justice Committee.McCombie will replace House GOP leader Rep. Jim Durkin (R-Westchester), who announced last week he was stepping down.Inauguration for the 103rd General Assembly will be held on Jan. 11.

