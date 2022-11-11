Read full article on original website
Arizona gov election: Katie Hobbs defeats GOP challenger Kari Lake, race may now go to recount under state law
The Fox News Decision Desk can project that Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs will be the next Governor of Arizona. She defeats GOP candidate and former local news host Kari Lake. Per Arizona law, the race may go to a recount. Lake is a former TV news anchor who...
WAITING GAME: What is the status of California’s ballot counting one week after Election Day?
It has been one week since Election Day, and the ballot counting process in California is still ongoing as Republicans remain one seat away from winning a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Nine races across The Golden State have yet to be called, with the uncertain margin of...
