Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
Former WWE Champion Spotted At UFC 281
A former WWE SmackDown champion has been spotted at UFC 281, checking out the massive fight night from on the floor near the octagon!. Hopping on to Twitter to share a short clip of not only their awesome seat near the UFC ring and her cute outfit, a former WWE SmackDown champion is in the house for UFC 281.
Producers For WWE SmackDown November 11 Revealed
The producer list for the November 11 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has now been revealed. Friday’s show was the first edition of SmackDown following the November 5 Crown Jewel premium live event. The episode featured a number of notable segments, including a Tag Team Championship bout between...
Reason For Botched WWE Spot Revealed
The reason behind a botched spot on the most recent episode (November 11) of WWE SmackDown has been revealed. On last Friday’s edition of the show, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the six-way championship opportunity match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship. The...
Former WWE Star Reveals Positives Of AEW Compared To Previous Companies
A former WWE wrestler and veteran of the industry has revealed the plus sides of working for AEW compared to previous companies. In a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes revealed what he appreciates about Tony Khan’s booking in AEW. Rhodes began by describing his time...
WWE Star Expected For Huge Match Potentially Injured
With WWE Survivor Series WarGames fast approaching, many have speculated as to who the fifth man could be to take on The Bloodline. One name that seemingly may be ruled out is Kevin Owens. Reports materialized on Twitter that Owens sustained an injury at the WWE Sunday Night Stunner house...
8 Potential WrestleMania 39 Opponents For Steve Austin
Earlier this year, we saw Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle for the first time in 19 years. Austin took on Kevin Owens in an impromptu match after an edition of the Kevin Owens Show that main evented night one of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. Following the match, WWE have reportedly...
Former WWE Star Reflects On Release
Former WWE and AEW star Lio Rush has reflected on his release from WWE as part of the April 2020 round of budget cuts. Rush joined WWE in 2017 as part of the NXT brand, before being moved to 205 Live in 2018. He later became Bobby Lashley’s hype man...
WWE Name Makes In-Ring Debut
Recent WWE recruit Kale Dixon made his in-ring debut at the November 12 NXT house show in Orlando, Florida. During the show, Dixon faced off against Tank Ledger, with Ledger ultimately scoring the victory. Kale Dixon, real name Caleb Balgaard joined WWE as part of the class of August 2022...
Find Out Why Live Crowd Chanted ‘That Was Stupid’ On WWE Raw
Tonight’s WWE Raw kicked off with an in-ring promo and a little bit of impromptu cheering from the Kentucky live crowd. With Seth Rollins kicking off tonight’s WWE Raw by welcoming the Kentucky crowd to “Monday Night Rollins” he went on to add that last week was crazy.
Change Announced To November 14 WWE Raw Match
WWE has announced a change to a match that was announced for tonight’s (November 14) episode of Raw. On last week’s show, it was announced that Matt Riddle would team up with Elias to take on Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy. However, WWE has now announced...
WWE Legend In Incredible Shape Amid Return Rumors
Stone Cold Steve Austin has shared a new training video, amid rumors about a potential WWE in-ring return. Austin notably wrestled his first official match since 2003 at WrestleMania 38 in April, defeating Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match. While at the time, Austin indicated that he...
WWE Raw Ends With Big Brawl & Post-Match Beatdown
After making a match with Finn Balor at the beginning of WWE Raw, would Seth Rollins leave Monday Night Rollins still the United States Champion?. While a United States Championship match was going on inside the ring, about a dozen other massive pairings were kicking off around it!. With Judgment...
WWE Hall Of Famers Filming Content For WWE
Two WWE Hall of Famers have been filming content for WWE and have shared an on-set photo. Kurt Angle has shared a photo of himself with hardcore legend Mick Foley, between filming for an upcoming episode of WWE Most Wanted Treasures. The Olympic gold medalist said in a post to...
Saraya Reveals Which WWE Star She Wished To Face In Her In-Ring Return
Saraya has revealed that that in an ‘ideal world,’ she would have loved to face a top WWE star for her in-ring return. The former Paige has been speaking with Chris Van Vliet ahead of her debut match for AEW against Dr Britt Baker D.M.D at AEW Full Gear.
Bizarre Fan Attack On Star At WWE House Show
There was a bizarre situation that took place earlier tonight at a WWE house show in Peoria, Illinois for Saturday Night Main Event. Making their return to Peoria for the first time in over two and a half years, one top WWE star was greeted with a less than warm reception.
New Entrance & Nickname For Recently Returned WWE Raw Star
Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw saw a new entrance and a new nickname for a recently returned WWE star as they returned to in-ring action. Recently returning to WWE, Mia Yim appeared in a backstage segment with The OC where she debuted her new nickname. Explaining the moniker ‘Michin’,...
Top AEW Star Teases Pro Boxing Debut
Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara teased his professional boxing debut during the Global Titans Floyd Mayweather vs Deji event. Guevara served as a backstage reporter and commentator for the event. The AEW star got to share his thoughts on numerous memorable moments throughout the night. Prior to his appearance,...
