MLB
Keep an eye on these 5 teams for 2023
The expanded postseason led to some great stories this year, from the Mariners finally ending their postseason drought (21 years) to the Phillies riding their first playoff berth since 2011 all the way to the World Series. But with an expanded postseason brings elevated expectations: With this many teams in the postseason, it’s probably best if your team doesn’t spend too much time on the outside looking in. Playoff droughts of more than two decades like the one Seattle just endured probably shouldn’t happen anymore.
MLB
Rays finalize coaching staff with 3 promotions
ST. PETERSBURG -- After losing former bench coach Matt Quatraro and field coordinator Paul Hoover to the Royals, the Rays finalized their Major League coaching staff for next season by filling three vacancies from within. After four years as Tampa Bay’s third-base coach, Rodney Linares was formally named the Rays’...
Cleveland's Francona wins AL Manager of the Year award
Cleveland's Terry Francona was voted the American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night, winning the award for the third time in 10 seasons after leading the Guardians to the AL Central title
MLB
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked
The Major League Baseball offseason is here, and MLB.com's team of writers will have quick-hit analysis of each major transaction in a running list here. Two years, $40 million (includes $6 million buyout of 2025 team option) File this one under "moves that always seemed likely to happen." Rizzo is...
MLB
The strongest and weakest free agent positions
Need a shortstop this winter? You’re in luck, because there are four big-time stars in Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson. If that’s too rich for your liking, there are competent veterans like José Iglesias or Elvis Andrus. Point is, you can staff the spot if you need to.
MLB
J-Rod's debut season culminates in AL ROY Award
SEATTLE -- He boldly played his way onto the Opening Day roster with a Spring Training performance that these parts haven’t seen in years. He added credence to the Mariners’ decision to include him with a historic first season. He was Seattle’s best player in the year that it ended the longest active playoff drought in North American sports. All the while, he emerged as one of the young faces of the game.
MLB
Phils eye FA shortstop market, prep to spend big
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. I imagine you want to talk about Trea Turner. Everybody wants to talk about Turner. From the moment the Phillies declined Jean Segura’s $17...
MLB
Biggest questions for Awards Week
Award season is here. These are the biggest storylines to watch. The 2022 Rookies of the Year, Managers of the Year, Cy Young Award winners and Most Valuable Players will be announced this week, one each day from Monday through Thursday. Here are the four biggest questions for Awards Week...
MLB
What does future hold for Royals' Rule 5 eligible prospects?
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals have a real roster crunch. The offseason is officially underway after the GM Meetings finished up last week and free agency has begun. On Tuesday, teams have to add Rule 5 Draft-eligible players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected by another club next month. Friday is the deadline to tender players a contract for 2023.
MLB
The best sleeper prospects from the AFL
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. I just returned from the Arizona Fall League, which is always one of my favorite baseball experiences of the year and one that I can't recommend highly enough. I'll repeat my standard line about how the AFL includes all of the best parts of Spring Training without any of the inconveniences of Spring Training.
MLB
Donovan 3rd for ROY after historic year: 'An honor and a blessing'
As expected, Cardinals Gold Glover Brendan Donovan finished a distant third in the race for the NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award on Monday. However, the fact that Donovan was even a finalist was a victory considering the climb made by the under-the-radar prospect to become a history-making standout for the Cardinals.
MLB
deGrom's destination one of offseason's biggest questions
The biggest free agent out there, in all ways, is No. 99 of the Yankees, Aaron Judge. He’s the guy who passed Babe Ruth this past season and finally passed Roger Maris and ended up with 62 home runs, more than any Yankee or any American League player ever hit. The Yankees obviously want him to stay. But Judge could go. It means that even now he is the player to watch in baseball.
MLB
Pederson back to Giants after accepting qualifying offer
Joc Pederson accepted a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Giants on Tuesday, locking the popular slugger into the club’s outfield mix for 2023. Pederson and Rangers left-hander Martín Pérez were the only two players to accept the qualifying offer this year, with 12 other recipients -- including left-hander Carlos Rodón -- opting to decline and seek a multiyear deal on the open market.
MLB
Harris wins NL ROY Award as Braves go 1-2 in balloting
ATLANTA -- As Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider shared adjoining lockers within Truist Park’s home clubhouse this year, they fed off each other’s youthful excitement and established themselves as two of the most impressive rookies baseball has seen in years. When this past season ended, it was...
MLB
Tyler Anderson has 3-year deal with Angels (sources)
ANAHEIM -- The Angels are set to bolster their rotation, as they have a deal with free-agent left-hander Tyler Anderson, a source told MLB.com's Jon Morosi on Tuesday. The contract is a three-year, $39 million agreement, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the deal. Anderson,...
MLB
As expected, Swanson declines qualifying offer from Braves
ATLANTA -- Shortstop Dansby Swanson rejected his qualifying offer on Tuesday. This concluded a procedural move that will allow the Braves to gain a compensatory Draft pick if the shortstop signs with another team this winter. There was never a reason to think Swanson would accept Atlanta’s qualifying offer, which...
MLB
Anderson's departure adds wrinkle to Dodgers' pitching plans
LOS ANGELES -- Left-hander Tyler Anderson had a huge decision to make on Tuesday. He could accept the Dodgers’ one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer or he could decline it in order to pursue a multiyear deal. In the end, Anderson is staying in Southern California, but he’ll play for...
MLB
Slugger can join list of oldest MVP winners
Winning an MVP Award at any age is a notable accomplishment, but doing so later in one’s career is perhaps more impressive, as a testament to longevity. We’ve looked at the oldest Cy Young Award winners, too. There have been 10 MVP Awards won by players after turning...
MLB
Harris II, Strider join exclusive list of dynamic rookie teammates
If teammates finishing first and second in Rookie of the Year Award voting sounds like a rarity, that’s because it is. In 2022, the Braves’ Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider became the eighth pair to accomplish the feat. It makes sense, given that we’ve come to expect...
MLB
Donovan finishes 3rd in NL ROY vote
Cardinals Gold Glove utility player Brendan Donovan finished third in the 2022 Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year balloting, behind two Braves players, winner Michael Harris II and runner-up Spencer Strider. Donovan earned 22 points in the Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting announced on Monday. Harris was...
