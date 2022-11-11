Read full article on original website
Related
Andalusia Star News
William Wayne Flick, II
Mr. William Wayne “Bill” Flick II, 60, of Andalusia, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence. Memorial services will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m., at Liberty Home Baptist Church with Brother Gary Martin and Brother Fred Kelley officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Andalusia Star News
Reindeer Run kicks off United Way fund drive
The Annual Red Nose Reindeer 5K race will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 to kick off this year’s fundraising effort for the Covington County United Fund, according to the organization’s President Courtney Hudson. The race will start at CCB Community Bank at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 3....
Andalusia Star News
Opp police investigates weekend shooting that left two injured
The Opp Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. Just after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers with the OPD responded to a call of shots fired on MLK Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officers witnessed several individual running across the road near Cannon Drive. At that time, officers also learned that an adult female was shot and located the victim’s vehicle parked off the roadway with bullet holes. The female victim was transported to Mizell Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0