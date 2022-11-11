ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

GOP's Stefanik backs Trump '24 as other Republicans decline

By LISA MASCARO
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDWTa_0j7lLMiA00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — No. 3 House Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024, becoming the highest-ranking congressional leader Friday to publicly back the former president, even as he's being widely blamed by other Republicans for failures in the midterm elections.

Stefanik, of New York, has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential contender on an emerging Trump ticket. The former president has promised a Tuesday event at his private Mar-a-Lago club that is widely expected to be an announcement of his intentions to run again for the White House.

“It’s very clear President Trump is the leader of the Republican party,” Stefanik said in a statement.

“I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President in 2024,” she said. “It is time for Republicans to unite around the most popular Republican in America, who has a proven track record of conservative governance.”

But Stefanik is an outlier among leading Republicans who are mostly reluctant to see Trump jump in the presidential race as his MAGA-styled candidates — MAGA is shorthand for Trump's 2016 "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan — are being blamed for the GOP's setbacks in the midterms.

Republicans had been expecting a midterm “red wave” that would give them big wins in races for governors, Congress and beyond this week in a rebuff of President Joe Biden and the Democratic agenda.

Instead, Republicans made only modest gains in the House and lost a crucial Senate seat in Pennsylvania when Democrat John Fetterman defeated Trump-backed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.

With votes still being counted as of midday Friday, control of the House and Senate remained too early to call.

Stefanik easily won her own reelection to another two-year term from New York, and is expected to cruise to her spot as chair of the House Republican Conference in Tuesday’s internal party elections. If Republicans win the majority, hers would become the 4th ranking leadership position.

She launched her career as a more moderate conservative voice and as one of the youngest members of the House, is seen as a rising star in Trump's orbit. She has not tamped down talk of a potential vice presidential nod.

Stefanik and Trump remain close and work together, according to a person familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it. She helped raise money and backing for several newly elected members of Congress.

__

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections. And learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Why the AP hasn't called control of the House yet

Republicans stood just one seat short of retaking the U.S. House on Monday night, but the amount of votes still to be counted in California and other states prevented The Associated Press from calling control of the chamber for the GOP. A week after polls opened in the 2022 midterm...
COLORADO STATE
Action News Jax

Florida's Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott said Tuesday that he will mount a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, opening the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week's midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Trump announces 3rd presidential run despite mounting headwinds

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would again seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024, despite multiple ongoing investigations into his conduct, stinging midterm election losses for candidates he endorsed and mounting criticism from members of his own party. "America's comeback starts...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans, forcing the party to again decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

US official: Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing 2

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people. Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation.”. Polish...
Action News Jax

Lawmakers debate decriminalizing marijuana at federal level

WASHINGTON D.C. — Recreational marijuana is legal in nearly half of U.S. states, but it remains illegal at the federal level. Members of a House subcommittee on Tuesday debated if marijuana should be decriminalized nationwide and if some marijuana convictions should be expunged if marijuana becomes legal at the federal level.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
119K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy