Other Worlds Says Sorry About the Demon

Sci fi film fest announces final lineup for final outing. It was with sadness that we announced that Other Worlds - the Austin-born celebration of science fiction and horror movies - is ending after nine years. But it's going out with a bang, and the US premiere of the latest from an Austin favorite.
