The husband and wife team of John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey have returned to the Café Carlyle for a two week engagement that is as warm and inviting as sitting by a cozy fire. A master on the guitar, Pizzarelli is the son of the late Bucky Pizzarelli, himself a jazz guitarist of the highest caliber (his great-uncles were also renowned musicians, and his brother is a bassist). John is also known for something his father was not, which is that he sings. Perhaps it’s not a voice you might especially write home about, but it’s one that is more than serviceable. Personally, in listening to his recordings over the years, I’ve found it comforting; a low growl that can extend to some lovely high notes with a scat that’s always at the ready. This was my first time seeing him live and his stage presence is both relaxed, present and a total delight. When accompanied by Molaskey, their relationship blooms right in front of you.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO