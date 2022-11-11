Read full article on original website
‘Little America’ Season 2 Trailer Highlights Real-Life Immigrant Stories (TV News Roundup)
Apple has released the trailer for the second season of its anthology series “Little America,” which chronicles inspiring stories of immigrants across America. The series was developed by Lee Eisenberg, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, and is based on Epic Magazine’s photo essay series of the same name. Episodes throughout the second season build upon the first’s premise of following immigrant stories in pursuit of the American dream, including episodes chronicling a Sri Lankan woman in a marathon car-kissing contest in Texas, a Somali chef in Minneapolis preparing for the Minnesota State Fair, a Korean medical student who dreams of...
Madelaine Warren: Invitation
Singer Madelaine Warren returned to the Laurie Beechman Theatre for an encore performance of Invitation. The classically trained soprano has been on the cabaret scene for some years. With the assistance of acclaimed director Barry Kleinbort, she presented an inviting and entertaining evening of songs and stories. Her song selections were diverse and unique, with more than a few happy surprises. Ms. Warren was accompanied by the brilliant musical director and pianist Christopher Denny, with Tom Hubbard on bass.
John Pizzarelli and Jesscia Molaskey at Café Carlyle
The husband and wife team of John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey have returned to the Café Carlyle for a two week engagement that is as warm and inviting as sitting by a cozy fire. A master on the guitar, Pizzarelli is the son of the late Bucky Pizzarelli, himself a jazz guitarist of the highest caliber (his great-uncles were also renowned musicians, and his brother is a bassist). John is also known for something his father was not, which is that he sings. Perhaps it’s not a voice you might especially write home about, but it’s one that is more than serviceable. Personally, in listening to his recordings over the years, I’ve found it comforting; a low growl that can extend to some lovely high notes with a scat that’s always at the ready. This was my first time seeing him live and his stage presence is both relaxed, present and a total delight. When accompanied by Molaskey, their relationship blooms right in front of you.
Disney’s The Lion King Celebrates 25th Anniversary in Style
The Miskoff Theatre at 201 West 44th Street welcomed back cast and creatives to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show’s opening 25 years ago on November 13t, 1997. The festivities, which took place to the day, on November 13th, 2022, included a star-studded red carpet, a special playbill, a Simba plush toy on everyone’s seats, speeches and special songs, an outdoor concert, and an elaborate after party at Hall de Lumierés.
