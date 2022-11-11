ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

Sehring '23 is NESCAC women's basketball player of the week

Hamilton College's Emma Sehring '23 (Sauquoit, N.Y./Notre Dame Jr./Sr. HS) was selected the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) Women's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday, Nov. 14. Sehring averaged a double-double and was named the most valuable player of Vassar College's Hochberg Family Tip-Off Tournament. The forward...
Pair of men's cross country runners qualify for NCAA championships

Hamilton College's George Brady '23 (Scarsdale, N.Y./Scarsdale HS) and Andrew Harrell '23 (Sunapee, N.H./Proctor Academy) will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men's Cross Country Championship at Forest Akers East Golf Course on the campus of Michigan State University on Saturday, Nov. 19. The race will begin at noon...
Four Questions: Janice Scheutzow, Exec. Director of Financial Aid

After over 20 years of experience serving higher education institutions, Janice Scheutzow is taking on the role as executive director of financial aid at Hamilton. She most recently was director of financial aid at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. Scheutzow has also worked in mortgage financing, but her true passion lies in helping students through the financial aid process. As the fall semester begins to wrap up, we sat down with Scheutzow to learn more about her position and impressions of Hamilton so far.
Omori Publishes Book Review in Pacific Affairs

Kyoko Omori, associate professor of East Asian Languages and Literatures (Japanese), published a book review of The Culture of the Sound Image in Prewar Japan in the September 2022 issue of Pacific Affairs hosted by The University of British Columbia, Vancouver. Kucinskas Presents on Situating Spirituality and Asian Religions ﻿
