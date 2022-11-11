As the third edition of the XFL is slated to begin in nearly three months, some familiar faces will be part of the spring football league. Tuesday kicked off Day 1 of a three-day XFL draft process in which each of the eight teams announced their two quarterbacks for when the season starts on Feb. 18. Some of college football’s former stars like former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron, Florida State’s Deondre Francois, Central Michigan’s Quinten Dormady and James Madison’s Ben DiNucci will grace the field for one of the XFL teams in the spring.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO