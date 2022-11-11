Read full article on original website
Related
Bradley Handles Eastern Michigan, 89-61
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley got 16 points from Malevy Leons and 15 from Ja’Shon Henry in an 89-61 win over Eastern Michigan at Carver Arena on Tuesday night. The Braves (2-1) held NBA prospect Emoni Bates to four points in the first half and 20 for the game on a night when he made […]
Clayton News Daily
Hardaway Apologizes for Rape Joke During Warriors Broadcast
The Warriors turned back the clock to reunite franchise greats Monday night, but the evening wasn’t without an ugly blemish. Golden State welcomed back Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin in a salute to the team’s famed Run TMC days of the early 1990s and let the trio broadcast the team’s game against the Spurs on NBC Sports Bay Area.
Clayton News Daily
NBA Odds, Lines, Spreads and Bets: Grizzlies-Pelicans
Tuesday is a light day around the league, with 10 teams in action and two games on national TV. The first leg of the TNT doubleheader is a battle between the Grizzlies and Pelicans, two teams led by young stars battling for position in the tight Western Conference. Elsewhere around...
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | Qatar’s Abuses Won’t Be Swept Under the Rug
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Here’s what you won’t hear about Qatar on World Cup broadcasts. 🦅 The ‘72 Dolphins can rejoice (again) If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
Clayton News Daily
Celtics ride 7-game winning streak to Atlanta
The Boston Celtics will try to win their eighth consecutive game Wednesday night when they go on the road to face the Atlanta Hawks. Despite some poor long-range shooting Monday, the Celtics overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122. Boston forced 20 turnovers in staging their comeback and outscored the Thunder 37-26 in the final 12 minutes.
Clayton News Daily
2023 XFL Quarterback List Includes a Number of Former College Stars
As the third edition of the XFL is slated to begin in nearly three months, some familiar faces will be part of the spring football league. Tuesday kicked off Day 1 of a three-day XFL draft process in which each of the eight teams announced their two quarterbacks for when the season starts on Feb. 18. Some of college football’s former stars like former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron, Florida State’s Deondre Francois, Central Michigan’s Quinten Dormady and James Madison’s Ben DiNucci will grace the field for one of the XFL teams in the spring.
Clayton News Daily
Rams Star Cooper Kupp to Have Surgery, Will Go on IR
Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his ankle and will be placed on injured reserve. That means Kupp will miss at least four weeks, but the team will assess his return depending on how their season unfolds. Kupp injured his ankle...
Clayton News Daily
Peyton Manning Discusses Idea of Becoming NFL Commissioner
Peyton Manning is one of the most notable NFL players to play in recent years, and he continues to make his mark on the league in retirement. But, would the Hall of Famer consider working directly for the league in the future, even specifically replacing Roger Goodell as commissioner?. It...
Clayton News Daily
Rodgers Jabs NFL Regarding Artificial Turf, Player Safety
Many players within the NFL have recently criticized some stadiums’ use of slit film turf, arguing that it leads to more non-contact injuries. The list of critics continues to grow, with one of the faces of the league now speaking up. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the latest player...
Clayton News Daily
How Yankees Re-Signing Rizzo Could Impact Judge’s Decision
With Anthony Rizzo agreeing to a new deal to stay with the Yankees, New York sees the value in having the first baseman remain in a Pinstripes uniform. After a 2022 season in which the veteran bounced back to hit 32 home runs, Rizzo agreed to a two-year, $40-million deal, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. It reportedly includes a club option for the third year worth $17 million with a $6 million buyout.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Anthony Rizzo to Re-Sign With Yankees
First baseman Anthony Rizzo and the Yankees have agreed to a deal that will bring the veteran back to New York, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. The Yankees gave Rizzo the qualifying offer, but the two sides came to a multi-year agreement instead. Per Rosenthal, the deal is a...
Clayton News Daily
Commanders end Eagles' unbeaten run to start season
Members of the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins can now relax as Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season, 32-21, on Monday night in Philadelphia. The Commanders (5-5) controlled the clock and made timely takeaways, bringing a stunning halt to the best start...
Comments / 0