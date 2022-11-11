NHS England is asking GPs to send more people with “vague” cancer symptoms directly for scans, in order to speed up cancer diagnoses.At present, people with vague symptoms can face long waits for tests or to see hospital medics, and then face delays getting their first treatment.GPs will now be asked to order more ultrasounds, brain MRIs and CT scans for vague symptoms that fall outside the current two-week cancer referral to see a specialist.Vague cancer symptoms include coughs, fatigue and dizziness, and going directly for a scan will skip the need to see a specialist first.About one in...

35 MINUTES AGO