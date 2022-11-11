With Anthony Rizzo agreeing to a new deal to stay with the Yankees, New York sees the value in having the first baseman remain in a Pinstripes uniform. After a 2022 season in which the veteran bounced back to hit 32 home runs, Rizzo agreed to a two-year, $40-million deal, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. It reportedly includes a club option for the third year worth $17 million with a $6 million buyout.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO