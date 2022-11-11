Read full article on original website
Rams Star Cooper Kupp to Have Surgery, Will Go on IR
Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his ankle and will be placed on injured reserve. That means Kupp will miss at least four weeks, but the team will assess his return depending on how their season unfolds. Kupp injured his ankle...
Rodgers Jabs NFL Regarding Artificial Turf, Player Safety
Many players within the NFL have recently criticized some stadiums’ use of slit film turf, arguing that it leads to more non-contact injuries. The list of critics continues to grow, with one of the faces of the league now speaking up. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the latest player...
Bruce Arians Says Tom Brady Played Poorly During Bucs’ Slow Start
The Buccaneers' slow start to the season has led to fans criticizing the coaching staff, with many calling for the team to move on from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Yet, Tampa Bay’s former head coach thinks that was unfair. Bruce Arians, who retired as the Buccaneers head coach in...
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Suffers Severe Shoulder Injury on ‘MNF’
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss “extended time” with a shoulder injury that he suffered on a controversial play during Monday’s loss to the Commanders, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. The injury is not expected to being season-ending, per Garafolo, but...
Jets-Patriots Week 11 Odds, Point Spread and Over-Under
Will the Jets ever find a way to beat New England?. That is the question facing sports bettors when New York heads to Foxboro for an AFC East showdown against a Patriots club that has not lost to Gang Green since 2015. After beating the Jets back in Week 8,...
Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Odds, Point Spread
The Denver Broncos (3-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) for an AFC West battle out of the basement this Sunday afternoon. The Broncos have opened as home favorites (-150), and the game total is 41.5. Both teams are coming off losses, with the Raiders looking to snap a three-game...
Peyton Manning Discusses Idea of Becoming NFL Commissioner
Peyton Manning is one of the most notable NFL players to play in recent years, and he continues to make his mark on the league in retirement. But, would the Hall of Famer consider working directly for the league in the future, even specifically replacing Roger Goodell as commissioner?. It...
NBA Odds, Lines, Spreads and Bets: Grizzlies-Pelicans
Tuesday is a light day around the league, with 10 teams in action and two games on national TV. The first leg of the TNT doubleheader is a battle between the Grizzlies and Pelicans, two teams led by young stars battling for position in the tight Western Conference. Elsewhere around...
How Yankees Re-Signing Rizzo Could Impact Judge’s Decision
With Anthony Rizzo agreeing to a new deal to stay with the Yankees, New York sees the value in having the first baseman remain in a Pinstripes uniform. After a 2022 season in which the veteran bounced back to hit 32 home runs, Rizzo agreed to a two-year, $40-million deal, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. It reportedly includes a club option for the third year worth $17 million with a $6 million buyout.
Celtics ride 7-game winning streak to Atlanta
The Boston Celtics will try to win their eighth consecutive game Wednesday night when they go on the road to face the Atlanta Hawks. Despite some poor long-range shooting Monday, the Celtics overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122. Boston forced 20 turnovers in staging their comeback and outscored the Thunder 37-26 in the final 12 minutes.
Dick Vitale Makes Broadcast Return In Kentucky—Michigan State Game
ESPN announcer Dick Vitale returned to the sideline on Tuesday to call a matchup between Kentucky and Michigan State in the 2022 Champions Classic. The college basketball icon joined play-by-play announcer Dan Shulman on the broadcast in a battle between two of college basketball’s most respected programs. Vitale stepped away from the network after his lymphoma diagnosis.
Report: Anthony Rizzo to Re-Sign With Yankees
First baseman Anthony Rizzo and the Yankees have agreed to a deal that will bring the veteran back to New York, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. The Yankees gave Rizzo the qualifying offer, but the two sides came to a multi-year agreement instead. Per Rosenthal, the deal is a...
