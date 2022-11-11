Read full article on original website
Festive Orlando holiday events that get everyone in the spirit
While the real snow might not be falling and the temperatures might be far above freezing, festive Orlando holiday events bring the spirit of the season. From popular theme park events to the triumphant return of an Orlando resort tradition, the end of 2022 is definitely merry and bright. From...
SeaWorld Orlando Black Friday deals include annual pass, fun card discounts
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is once again offering Black Friday deals with discounts on entry to the park, food, tours and more. SeaWorld’s Black Friday sale starts Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 25. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter...
What Holiday Treats Can One Find at the San Francisco Pastry Company?
With the closure of Universal Studios’ Classic Monsters Café in Universal Studios Florida, dining options decreased. With pavement work going on all over the park, other food, and beverage locations temporarily close periodically. Yet, the often-overlooked San Francisco Pastry Company continues to serve above-average theme park food. More importantly, this place serves something besides pizza and burgers. In fact, the bakery here offers exclusive treats for the Universal Orlando holiday festivities. During my most recent trip to Orlando, I selected the “Gingerbread Whoopie Pie” here for an afternoon snack.
Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Orlando's Miracle holiday pop-up bar
Forget Miracle on 34th Street, it's time for a Miracle on Orange Ave. Miracle, a pop-up cocktail bar experience, will bring its festive cheer and holiday spirit(s) to Orlando this winter. From Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, the Courtesy will be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with a cocktail list that can beat any present that may be waiting for you under the tree. Who can resist the urge to order a drink as cleverly named as the "Christmapolitan?" There are 11 Miracle locations in Florida alone - including pop-ups in St. Petersburg, Daytona Beach, Tampa, Sarasota, Miami and Jacksonville. Miracle has grown internationally and is continuing to open pop-ups in new areas with each coming year.
Icon Park to add new attraction, plans more growth
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Icon Park, a popular International Drive food, entertainment and retail destination in Orlando, has big plans in the works -- starting with a new addition to its iconic attraction, The Wheel.
The Town of Christmas, Florida! Weird Streets & A Time Capsule!
DId you know this small town existed in Florida?
This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.
Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
These Orlando area restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals this holiday
LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you don't want to cook this Thanksgiving, you can still get a nice turkey dinner from these restaurants in Orlando and the surrounding areas:. This restaurant will cook for you so you can enjoy the holiday. Offerings include smoked turkey, sweet potato mash, baked cheesy potatoes, green beans & bacon, and more. The take-out Thanksgiving meal can feed 12 to 15 people for $74. You can also order sides by the quarter to feed six people starting at $11.59. The restaurant has Central Florida locations in Orlando, Ocala, and Oviedo, Read more here.
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (November 13th, 2022)
We have entered the first full week of the holiday celebration at Universal Orlando. The holiday celebration lasts into very early January. Thus, we have plenty of time to explore the holiday food, getting our fill of peppermint treats. When you read this, I will still be in Orlando since a Tropical Storm named Nicole forced my flight to be canceled. As a result, I extended my “work” trip reviewing theme park dining.
A New Luxury Hotel Is Coming Near Disney World
When you visit Orlando, where do you stay? Sure, we know many of you probably stay at a Disney World resort. However, we know that some of you prefer to stay elsewhere, either somewhere like the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, the Disney Springs hotels, or even hotels that are more off-property. Well, if that’s the case, you’ll soon have a new hotel to consider in the Orlando area.
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
16 Best Things to Do in Tavares, FL
Tavares is a beautiful lakefront city in central Florida, less than an hour from Orlando. It was founded in 1880 and has been the seat of Lake County since 1888. The city is part of the county’s golden triangle, an area known for its natural beauty and outdoor adventures such as boating and fishing.
Florida’s phosphate ‘gold rush’
FLORAL CITY — What gold did for California in the mid-1800s, phosphate did for Central Florida in the late 1800s to early 1900s — especially in Floral City.
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
Bring it on: Cooler weather on the way to Central Florida. Here’s when it arrives
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing changes along a new front that arrives Wednesday in Central Florida. After a foggy start Tuesday morning across the region, we will see a good mix of sun and clouds later in the day. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect high temperatures...
Orlando home designed by NSYNC's Joey Fatone on sale for $7.9M
NSYNC's Joey Fatone long ago said "bye bye bye" to the Orlando mansion he designed, but the home known as Grande Oaks is anything but gone. The five-bed, nine-bath lakefront palace hit the market this week, offering us a look inside the sort of home that topping the charts during the CD boom can get you. And what a home it is. It comes complete with its own movie theater, billiards room and a full gym.
Check out the ZIP codes where homes fetch the most money
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Home prices in Orange County’s most expensive communities climbed last quarter even as the broader housing market faltered. Why it matters: Local housing market...
