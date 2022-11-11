ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis Tomlinson Announces 2023 World Tour

By Alli Patton
 4 days ago
Former-One Directioner Louis Tomlinson dropped his long-awaited sophomore solo album, Faith in the Future, on Friday (Nov. 11), and with the release came news of a world tour.

“These songs were created for these moments and I can’t wait to share them with you!” Tomlinson wrote in a post on social media, sharing the news of the tour’s North American leg.

Tomlinson is looking to former band mate, now-megastar Harry Styles who has shattered records on his current Love On Tour, as a paragon. Recently opening up about Styles’ success to The Telegraph, Tomlinson said, “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first. Only [because] I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band.”

He called Styles’ own tour “unbelievable,” adding that finding his identity outside of the boy band took time. “It took me a while to work out where I stand,” he explained. “I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing.”

The Faith in the Future tour kicks off in Connecticut in late May 2023. The North American trek will wrap in New York City in late July before Tomlinson sets his sight on Europe.

2023 North American Dates

May 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

May 27 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 29 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

May 30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Jun. 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Jun. 2 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Jun. 3 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage

Jun. 6 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor

Jun. 7 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Jun. 9 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Jun. 10 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Jun. 13- Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

Jun. 15 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion

Jun. 16 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Jun. 17 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

Jun. 19 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Stanford Premier Center

Jun. 21 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jun. 24 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Jun. 26 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Jun. 27 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts

Jun. 29 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

Jun. 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Bowl

Jul. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Jul. 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Jul. 6 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Jul. 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Jul. 8 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jul. 11 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jul. 13 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

Jul. 14 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Jul. 15 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Jul. 18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Jul. 19 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul. 21 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Jul. 22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Jul. 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Jul. 27 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Jul. 28 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

Jul. 29 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage

American Songwriter

