KDKA News Radio

Study: Rats can dance

According to a new study, rats aren’t just the creatures we see running around subway tunnels in New York City, as they are able to keep a rhythm while listening to music.
Andrei Tapalaga

3D Model of Mary the Mother of Jesus Shows What Her Face Looked Like

scientists at Stanford University claim to have a 3D reconstruction of the Virgin MaryStanford University. The importance of Mother Mary can not be questioned when it comes to the biblical story of how Jesus Christ was born, however, the old biblical scriptures do not do much to explain the appearance of mother Mary. Neither has any physical evidence been discovered from those times showing what she looked like, apart from some early medieval paintings that are considered to be the closes to the actual appearance of mother Mary.
petapixel.com

AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life

A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
pethelpful.com

Moment Rescued Beagle Finds Courage to Play With a Toy Is So Moving

Rescuing a dog can be a challenging yet rewarding experience, but from the perspective of the pup, it's utterly life-changing. Luckily for this sweet beagle boy, he was saved from a dog fighting ring by the @tribeagles rescue of North Carolina. There may be lots of healing still ahead of him, but every step of his progress is worth celebrating.
pethelpful.com

Backpacking Cat's Cuddles With Dad Have Us Envious of Their Connection

When it comes to affectionate pets, cats don't usually make the top of the list. They can be incredibly curious, though, and they'll show their fondness for you in their own ways. This one black cat, who's spent most of his days backpacking around the world with his dad, just might be enough to change your mind.
pethelpful.com

Savvy Cat Learns How to Bathe Himself and Even Drains the Tub After

If your cat isn't fond of water, you know how difficult it can be to give them a bath. They struggle to get out, they splash, they scratch you. Most cats just aren't the biggest fans of bath time, so most owners don't bathe them unless absolutely necessary. Now, the...
pethelpful.com

Chow Chow Poking His Little Head Through Apartment Door Is Too Cute for Words

Cuteness alert! There's almost nothing cuter than a Chow Chow puppy, but what about a Chow Chow puppy that's poking his head out through a door within a door to greet passersby?. Check out this adorable little baby posted by TikTok user @Mybestfriendokke. This adorable video is going viral with...
pethelpful.com

Cat Plays 'Fetch' Just Like a Dog and It's Too Cute

A lot of people assume that cats aren't as smart as dogs, and they wold be wrong. Cats are just as capable of learning tricks as dogs are, and one of the games they really love is playing fetch. It stimulates their prey instinct, cats love pleasing their owners, and to them it's just plain fun.
ARTnews

Hilma af Klint’s Mystical Abstractions Have Been Turned Into NFTs by Pharrell Williams

NFTs of paintings by Hilma af Klint, the beloved mystic and early abstractionist, are now available for purchase. The NFTs are the result of a collaboration between Stolpe Publishing, which published af Klint’s catalogue raisonné earlier this year; Acute Art, a VR and AR production company; and Pharrell Williams, the rapper and founder of GODA (Gallery of Digital Assets). “Beautiful and meaningful art truly transcends time, and Hilma af Klint’s work is a perfect example of that,” Williams said in a statement. “We’re honored to show her work on this platform and to truly celebrate a remarkable woman.” The NFTs come from...
ScienceBlog.com

Wild chimps show others objects simply to share attention

Researchers have observed a wild chimpanzee showing an object to its mother simply for sharing’s sake – social behaviour previously thought to be unique to humans. The researchers, from universities including York and Warwick, captured footage of the chimpanzee encouraging her mother to join her in looking at a leaf. The discovery suggests that in certain social conditions, wild chimpanzees can share experiences with each other, using gestures in order to comment or remark on the world.
a-z-animals.com

How Many Eyes Does a Tarantula Have?

Many people will agree that spiders are freaks of nature. There’s a reason why a category of phobia is explicitly dedicated to this family of arthropods. Tarantulas take being scary to a whole new level, thanks to their large size, hairy body, and odd appearance. One more thing that’s scary about tarantulas is the number of eyes they have. Like most spider species, tarantulas have eight eyes. The cluster of eyes is arranged in rows on their head, giving the spider a grotesque appearance if you observe it up close. In this post, we’ll discuss the number of eyes a tarantula has, the functions of the eyes, and other details you need to know about them.
a-z-animals.com

Even Three Adult Leopards Can’t Defeat This Immortal Honey Badger

Even Three Adult Leopards Can't Defeat This Immortal Honey Badger. How many leopards does it take to beat a honey badger? The answer is more than three! In this extraordinary footage, we see a trio of leopards failing spectacularly to overcome this honey badger – at times all three look like a domestic cat playing with a toy. No matter how many times they lunge, they get fought off. Finally, the embarrassed big cats retreat and the honey badger trots away – not worried enough to even break into a run!
booktrib.com

“Women Holding Things” Boldly Celebrates Art, Poetry and Human Experience

Maira Kalman encourages you to smile, think, dream and feel emotions intensely. The world would be a better place if we all fell under the spell of her mesmerizing artwork and read her books regularly. Women Holding Things (Harper Design) immediately grabbed my attention and drew me into this exuberant...
