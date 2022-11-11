Read full article on original website
Related
Rats Love Lady Gaga's Music According To New Study
Researchers found that rats bop their heads like humans while listening to Lady Gaga.
Study: Rats can dance
According to a new study, rats aren’t just the creatures we see running around subway tunnels in New York City, as they are able to keep a rhythm while listening to music.
3D Model of Mary the Mother of Jesus Shows What Her Face Looked Like
scientists at Stanford University claim to have a 3D reconstruction of the Virgin MaryStanford University. The importance of Mother Mary can not be questioned when it comes to the biblical story of how Jesus Christ was born, however, the old biblical scriptures do not do much to explain the appearance of mother Mary. Neither has any physical evidence been discovered from those times showing what she looked like, apart from some early medieval paintings that are considered to be the closes to the actual appearance of mother Mary.
'This man should be put in jail'—NFT bro burns $10 million Frida Kahlo painting as mariachi band plays
"I had to do something drastic to get attention."
petapixel.com
AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life
A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
Scientists Taught an AI to ‘Sleep’ So That It Doesn't Forget What It Learned, Like a Person
Chief nourisher in life’s feast, all living beings need to sleep. Without it, humans can become forgetful, hallucinate, and even experience various physical and psychological problems. But new research published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology suggests that future AIs could benefit from getting some shut-eye too. Artificial neural...
Upworthy
Bride had 'flower bros' for wedding instead of the usual flower girls: 'They understood the assignment'
Weddings are so much fun, with all the love in the air, dancing and tradition. With changing times, shaping traditions to suit the needs of your family or your loved ones is becoming more and more common. A hair influencer, Jess, was getting married but didn't know where to include her brothers in the wedding, so she mixed things up a bit!
pethelpful.com
Moment Rescued Beagle Finds Courage to Play With a Toy Is So Moving
Rescuing a dog can be a challenging yet rewarding experience, but from the perspective of the pup, it's utterly life-changing. Luckily for this sweet beagle boy, he was saved from a dog fighting ring by the @tribeagles rescue of North Carolina. There may be lots of healing still ahead of him, but every step of his progress is worth celebrating.
pethelpful.com
Backpacking Cat's Cuddles With Dad Have Us Envious of Their Connection
When it comes to affectionate pets, cats don't usually make the top of the list. They can be incredibly curious, though, and they'll show their fondness for you in their own ways. This one black cat, who's spent most of his days backpacking around the world with his dad, just might be enough to change your mind.
AI predicts that a dinosaur thought to be predatory may have been an herbivore
Researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) to discover information on dinosaurs, specifically to find out if a certain dinosaur was a predator or not. AI has shown that the dinosaur typically thought to be a carnivore may actually have been an herbivore. The study was published recently in the Journal of...
Weird magic neurons in the spine can make people with paralysis walk again
Imagine you are stuck inside a room, you want to get out, but your body is not moving. No matter how hard you try, you are unable to move your body parts. You are not even able to move your finger, how would you feel? Well, that’s what chronic paralysis feels like.
pethelpful.com
Savvy Cat Learns How to Bathe Himself and Even Drains the Tub After
If your cat isn't fond of water, you know how difficult it can be to give them a bath. They struggle to get out, they splash, they scratch you. Most cats just aren't the biggest fans of bath time, so most owners don't bathe them unless absolutely necessary. Now, the...
pethelpful.com
Chow Chow Poking His Little Head Through Apartment Door Is Too Cute for Words
Cuteness alert! There's almost nothing cuter than a Chow Chow puppy, but what about a Chow Chow puppy that's poking his head out through a door within a door to greet passersby?. Check out this adorable little baby posted by TikTok user @Mybestfriendokke. This adorable video is going viral with...
pethelpful.com
Cat Plays 'Fetch' Just Like a Dog and It's Too Cute
A lot of people assume that cats aren't as smart as dogs, and they wold be wrong. Cats are just as capable of learning tricks as dogs are, and one of the games they really love is playing fetch. It stimulates their prey instinct, cats love pleasing their owners, and to them it's just plain fun.
Hilma af Klint’s Mystical Abstractions Have Been Turned Into NFTs by Pharrell Williams
NFTs of paintings by Hilma af Klint, the beloved mystic and early abstractionist, are now available for purchase. The NFTs are the result of a collaboration between Stolpe Publishing, which published af Klint’s catalogue raisonné earlier this year; Acute Art, a VR and AR production company; and Pharrell Williams, the rapper and founder of GODA (Gallery of Digital Assets). “Beautiful and meaningful art truly transcends time, and Hilma af Klint’s work is a perfect example of that,” Williams said in a statement. “We’re honored to show her work on this platform and to truly celebrate a remarkable woman.” The NFTs come from...
ScienceBlog.com
Wild chimps show others objects simply to share attention
Researchers have observed a wild chimpanzee showing an object to its mother simply for sharing’s sake – social behaviour previously thought to be unique to humans. The researchers, from universities including York and Warwick, captured footage of the chimpanzee encouraging her mother to join her in looking at a leaf. The discovery suggests that in certain social conditions, wild chimpanzees can share experiences with each other, using gestures in order to comment or remark on the world.
a-z-animals.com
How Many Eyes Does a Tarantula Have?
Many people will agree that spiders are freaks of nature. There’s a reason why a category of phobia is explicitly dedicated to this family of arthropods. Tarantulas take being scary to a whole new level, thanks to their large size, hairy body, and odd appearance. One more thing that’s scary about tarantulas is the number of eyes they have. Like most spider species, tarantulas have eight eyes. The cluster of eyes is arranged in rows on their head, giving the spider a grotesque appearance if you observe it up close. In this post, we’ll discuss the number of eyes a tarantula has, the functions of the eyes, and other details you need to know about them.
a-z-animals.com
Even Three Adult Leopards Can’t Defeat This Immortal Honey Badger
Even Three Adult Leopards Can't Defeat This Immortal Honey Badger. How many leopards does it take to beat a honey badger? The answer is more than three! In this extraordinary footage, we see a trio of leopards failing spectacularly to overcome this honey badger – at times all three look like a domestic cat playing with a toy. No matter how many times they lunge, they get fought off. Finally, the embarrassed big cats retreat and the honey badger trots away – not worried enough to even break into a run!
booktrib.com
“Women Holding Things” Boldly Celebrates Art, Poetry and Human Experience
Maira Kalman encourages you to smile, think, dream and feel emotions intensely. The world would be a better place if we all fell under the spell of her mesmerizing artwork and read her books regularly. Women Holding Things (Harper Design) immediately grabbed my attention and drew me into this exuberant...
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
125K+
Followers
12K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0