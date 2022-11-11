Many people will agree that spiders are freaks of nature. There’s a reason why a category of phobia is explicitly dedicated to this family of arthropods. Tarantulas take being scary to a whole new level, thanks to their large size, hairy body, and odd appearance. One more thing that’s scary about tarantulas is the number of eyes they have. Like most spider species, tarantulas have eight eyes. The cluster of eyes is arranged in rows on their head, giving the spider a grotesque appearance if you observe it up close. In this post, we’ll discuss the number of eyes a tarantula has, the functions of the eyes, and other details you need to know about them.

