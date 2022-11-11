Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Xi Tells Biden That China and the United States Should Take History as a Mirror - State Media
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua. The remarks were made at the beginning of...
Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
President Joe Biden says it was "unlikely" that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Lets House Panel Get Arizona Republican's Phone Records
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a congressional panel to obtain phone records from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, rejecting her request to block a subpoena issued in the investigation into the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters. Ward,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Again Spurns Challenge to Gun 'Bump Stock' Ban
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away another challenge to a federal ban imposed under former President Donald Trump on devices called "bump stocks" that enable a semi-automatic weapon to fire like a machine gun. The justices declined to review an appeal by a group of firearms...
US News and World Report
China Premier Li Emphasised 'Irresponsibility' of Nuclear Threats at Asia Summit - U.S. Official
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the "irresponsibility" of nuclear threats during a summit in Cambodia, suggesting Beijing is uncomfortable with strategic partner Russia's nuclear rhetoric, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. Li participated in the East Asia Summit on Sunday along with U.S. President...
US News and World Report
High Court Rules Against Arizona GOP Leader in Records Fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to get phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party. The high court on Monday rejected GOP state chair Kelli Ward's request...
US News and World Report
U.S., Japan, S.Korea to Coordinate if N.Korea Conducts 7th Nuclear Test
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea will have a coordinated response if North Korea carries out a seventh nuclear test, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as President Joe Biden traveled to the G20 summit in Indonesia. Sullivan, speaking...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects StarKist's Tuna Price-Fixing Class Action Appeal
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by StarKist Co, owned by South Korea's Dongwon Industries, to avoid a lawsuit by tuna buyers accusing it of fixing prices. The justices turned away StarKist's appeal of a lower court's decision that let three groups of tuna...
US News and World Report
Biden Thinks Democrats Short of Votes Needed to Restore Abortion Rights
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday he did not think Democrats in the next Congress would have enough votes to restore abortion rights nationally. "I don't think they can expect much of anything other than we're going to maintain our positions," Biden said when asked...
Poland military on alert after 'Russian-made' missile blast
Poland put its military on high alert Tuesday after what the country's president said was "most probably" a strike by a Russian-made missile. Moscow's ambassador has been summoned to provide "immediate detailed explanations" and the military had been put on heightened alert after an emergency national security council meeting, Polish authorities said.
US News and World Report
Poland Considering NATO Article 4 Activation, Says Spokesman
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, a government spokesman said on Tuesday, after a report that a blast that killed two people near the Ukrainian border was caused by stray Russian missiles. The United States...
US News and World Report
Israel Admonishes Ukrainian Ambassador Over U.N. Vote
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said it had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for a dressing down on Tuesday, after Kyiv voted in favour of a resolution to open an international probe into Israel's prolonged occupation of the West Bank. The resolution, approved at U.N. headquarters in New York last week, asks...
US judge throws out policy used to block migrant entry
A US federal judge ruled Tuesday that the government could not use public health rules to block the entry of asylum-seeking migrants, marking the apparent end of a controversial Donald Trump-era policy that has been criticized as cruel and ineffective. The ruling came six months after a Louisiana judge ruled in a separate suit that Biden's administration, which inherited the Title 42 policy from Donald Trump, could not drop it.
US News and World Report
Democratic Congressional Leaders Vow to Address U.S. Debt Limit
(Reuters) -Congressional Democratic leaders on Sunday vowed to tackle the nation's debt ceiling in coming weeks, saying their party's election victories offer them leverage even as Republicans have promised a potentially explosive fight. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said they would act while...
US News and World Report
Russia Rejects G20 Focus on Security
(Reuters) - Russia on Sunday called for the G20 to stop talking about security and focus on the world's most pressing socio-economic problems, ahead of a summit set to be dominated by Western criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The G20 - a group of the world's largest economies that...
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. The blast, which Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a...
US News and World Report
Trump's Ex-CFO, at Tax Fraud Trial, Says Company Reaped Big Savings With Perks
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by paying longtime executive Allen Weisselberg's rent and other personal expenses instead of increasing his salary, Weisselberg testified on Tuesday at the company's tax fraud trial. Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's former chief financial officer,...
US News and World Report
Russia Denies Reports of Missiles Striking Poland
Russia’s defense ministry has denied allegations circulating that its missiles struck Poland on Tuesday, not long after a U.S. intelligence official said that Russian strikes killed two people in a possible escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine. “No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made...
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans, forcing the party to again decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said before an audience of several hundred supporters in a chandeliered ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club, where he stood flanked by American flags and banners bearing his “Make America Great Again” slogan. “America’s comeback starts right now,” he said, formally beginning the 2024 Republican primary. Another campaign is a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power on Jan. 6, 2021.
Federal judge stops Trump-era Title 42 rule used to reject migrants amid pandemic
A federal judge ruled in favor of the ACLU to stop the use of Title 42, a policy issued near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to limit asylum seekers entering the United States at the southern border.
Comments / 0