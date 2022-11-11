Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Believes Cody Bellinger Should Be Able To Return to All-Star Form
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman says struggling center-fielder Cody Bellinger has the "talent and work ethic" to return to his previous offensive form.
Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55
A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
Houston Astros reportedly targeting best catcher in MLB free agency
The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros are looking to get even stronger this winter with a new report claiming
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
Former Red Sox Player Reportedly Available Via Trade; Reunion Makes Sense
Could the Boston Red Sox bring back one of the most important members of the 2021 roster to improve an area in need of an upgrade?
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Red Sox certainly have been busy to open the offseason and reportedly have offered a familiar hurler a multi-year deal
Yardbarker
Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him
Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
5 Potential Free Agent Destinations for Anthony Rizzo
First baseman Anthony Rizzo declined his $16 million option for the 2023 season, making him a free agent. Though the New York Yankees are the favorites to retain the left-handed slugger, where could he sign, if he were to leave the Big Apple? Here are five potential free agent destinations for Rizzo.
Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?
The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, bullpen
In case you missed my Sunday overview of the Dodgers’ pending decision this week regarding Cody Bellinger, the outfielder was listed as one of 10 potential non-tender candidates this week by R.J. Anderson at CBS Sports. “There aren’t many teams who can stomach sinking $18 million into a player...
Boston Red Sox reportedly showing interest in All-Star outfielder, eyeing multiple trade targets
The Boston Red Sox head into the winter coming off a disappointing 2022 season with all eyes now on the
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang
If you didn't think No. 3 was a Houstonian yet, check out the one thing he did to cement his standing in the city.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners 2022-2023 Offseason To-Do List: Part 1 – Free Agents
How do the Seattle Mariners build off their successful 2022 season? One place to look for answers is a loaded crop of free agents. 2022 was an amazing season for the Seattle Mariners. They FINALLY ended the longest playoff drought in North American sports. The M’s weren’t happy to just...
Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez wins AL Rookie of the Year
Rodriguez is the only player in MLB history to hit 15 home runs, steal 20 bases, and tally 50 RBI through 90 career games.
Yardbarker
The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason
The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Taylor Ward Finalists for All-MLB Team
It was no question these guys were going to be recognized for their talents.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Unfolding
Lorraine Hamilton, the Mets’ executive director of broadcasting and special events, is going into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame ahead of her retirement next month. To nobody’s surprise, the Mets and Billy Eppler would prefer to keep all of their best and brightest prospects this offseason....
Angels News: Halos Will Need Some New Minor League Coaches in 2023
They'll have some new faces on the staff next season.
Mariners Select Four Players
The Mariners announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righties Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and outfielders Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase. All four are now on the 40-man roster and protected from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The quartet of additions fills Seattle’s 40-man roster for the time being.
