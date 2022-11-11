ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55

A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Yardbarker

Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him

Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
Larry Brown Sports

Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?

The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
True Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, bullpen

In case you missed my Sunday overview of the Dodgers’ pending decision this week regarding Cody Bellinger, the outfielder was listed as one of 10 potential non-tender candidates this week by R.J. Anderson at CBS Sports. “There aren’t many teams who can stomach sinking $18 million into a player...
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners 2022-2023 Offseason To-Do List: Part 1 – Free Agents

How do the Seattle Mariners build off their successful 2022 season? One place to look for answers is a loaded crop of free agents. 2022 was an amazing season for the Seattle Mariners. They FINALLY ended the longest playoff drought in North American sports. The M’s weren’t happy to just...
Yardbarker

The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason

The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Unfolding

Lorraine Hamilton, the Mets’ executive director of broadcasting and special events, is going into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame ahead of her retirement next month. To nobody’s surprise, the Mets and Billy Eppler would prefer to keep all of their best and brightest prospects this offseason....
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners Select Four Players

The Mariners announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righties Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and outfielders Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase. All four are now on the 40-man roster and protected from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The quartet of additions fills Seattle’s 40-man roster for the time being.
