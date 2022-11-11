ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'

Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
OK! Magazine

Prince Jackson On Dad Michael Jackson's Legacy: 'I Like To Lead My Life With Love, Which Is What He Taught Me'

Thirteen years after Michael Jackson’s passing, his son Prince Jackson is still remembering the good times, recently revealing the sweet way he continues to honor his famous father’s legacy as the King of Pop. "I have photos of him and the uncles inside my house," Prince, the eldest of Jackson’s three children, recalled while attending his annual "Thriller Night” Halloween event on Saturday, October 29. The star also shared that he has “artistic paintings” of his dad displayed throughout his home. Photographs and visual art aren’t the only way Prince connects with his late father. The 25-year-old shared that Jackson’s...
Distractify

Are Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson Still Friends in Real Life? Here's What We Know

Remember That '70s Show? No, we're not talking about a random show that aired during the psychedelic age of the 1970s. We're talking about That '70s Show, the popular sitcom on Fox that aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. For audiences at the time, the series was a nostalgic and humorous window into this particularly trippy decade told through the lens of seven young teens trying to navigate their turbulent lives.
People

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash Recreate Scene from Clueless 27 Years After Movie Came Out

1995's Clueless celebrated 27 years since it hit theaters in July Clueless stars Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash are feeling nostalgic. On Sunday, Dash, 55, shared a video on TikTok in which she and and Silverstone, 46, appeared together to recreate a classic moment from their beloved 1995 teen comedy. "Would you call me selfish?" Silverstone lip synced to Dash, repeating one of her character Cher's lines from Clueless. "No — not to your face," Dash mouthed back as her character Dionne. The two, who played best friends in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How Blake Lively Texted Her About Her Daughter’s Halloween Costume, and It Is Not Eleven

Do you ever come across a story and feel like this is a masterpiece you need to present to the universe through your lens? Well, while most of us may not be lucky enough to have such worldwide popularity, Millie Bobby Brown sure is! The kid with telekinetic powers and a deadly gaze in Netflix’s most celebrated horror fiction rose to prominence and stardom only when she was 8-years-old. And now, just a decade later, the British youth icon went on to produce the most loved British period drama in Netflix’s history, Enola Holmes.
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Details How 2nd Romance With Ben Affleck Began: Revelations From Her ‘Vogue’ Cover Story

How it started! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s 2021 reunion made tons of headlines, and now the Hustlers star is finally opening up about how it all went down. The “Get Right” songstress, 53, detailed her romance with the Oscar winner, 50, for the December cover story of Vogue magazine, published on Tuesday, November 8. “I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” the New York City native said of the Argo director. “When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”
GEORGIA STATE
EW.com

Proof that the real Lindsay Lohan also exists in the Falling for Christmas universe

Falling for Christmas includes two separate versions of Lindsay Lohan — and, no, it's not a Parent Trap scenario. Let us explain: There's a scene in the new Netflix holiday rom-com — which stars Lohan as a spoiled hotel heiress recovering from amnesia — that proves the real Lohan exists in the same universe as her character, Sierra Belmont.
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'

Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.

Comments / 0

Community Policy