Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'
Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly crucified for 'mocking' Christianity in Halloween costumes: 'Abhorrent'
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were crucified for their religious Halloween costumes that many Christians found to be insulting.
Kevin Bacon and Daughter Take on Meghan Trainor TikTok Dance Challenge in Cute Video
Kevin Bacon’s still got the moves—and he’s showing them off on Instagram!. The Footloose actor accepted a TikTok challenge alongside his 30-year-old daughter, Sosie Bacon. In the heartwarming clip, the duo show off their choreographed moves to Meghan Trainor’s viral hit single, “Made You Look.”
Prince Jackson On Dad Michael Jackson's Legacy: 'I Like To Lead My Life With Love, Which Is What He Taught Me'
Thirteen years after Michael Jackson’s passing, his son Prince Jackson is still remembering the good times, recently revealing the sweet way he continues to honor his famous father’s legacy as the King of Pop. "I have photos of him and the uncles inside my house," Prince, the eldest of Jackson’s three children, recalled while attending his annual "Thriller Night” Halloween event on Saturday, October 29. The star also shared that he has “artistic paintings” of his dad displayed throughout his home. Photographs and visual art aren’t the only way Prince connects with his late father. The 25-year-old shared that Jackson’s...
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
Prince Jackson Says 'So Much' of Father Michael Remains 'in His Music': 'I Think About Him Every Day'
Prince Michael Jackson is remembering Michael Jackson's legacy. During the Thriller Night Halloween Party event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic album and single on Friday evening, the 25-year-old son of the late King of Pop opened up to PEOPLE about how much he misses the presence of his dad in his life after losing him over a decade ago.
Jessica Biel Reveals Look for Vow Renewal with Justin Timberlake — with Sweet Nod to First Wedding
Jessica Biel's outfit that she wore for her vow renewal with husband Justin Timberlake held a special and significant meaning. On Wednesday, Biel, 40, and Timberlake, 41, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with posts shared on their respective Instagram pages. "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!...
Are Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson Still Friends in Real Life? Here's What We Know
Remember That '70s Show? No, we're not talking about a random show that aired during the psychedelic age of the 1970s. We're talking about That '70s Show, the popular sitcom on Fox that aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. For audiences at the time, the series was a nostalgic and humorous window into this particularly trippy decade told through the lens of seven young teens trying to navigate their turbulent lives.
Brian Austin Green Reveals He & Sharna Burgess Have ‘Discussed’ Possibly Having Another Baby (Exclusive)
Although Brian Austin Green, 49, and Sharna Burgess, 37, recently welcomed their first son together, having more kids isn’t completely off the table. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed his thoughts EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife while discussing his partnership with Depend® and the Stand Strong for Men’s Health™ initiative.
Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash Recreate Scene from Clueless 27 Years After Movie Came Out
1995's Clueless celebrated 27 years since it hit theaters in July Clueless stars Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash are feeling nostalgic. On Sunday, Dash, 55, shared a video on TikTok in which she and and Silverstone, 46, appeared together to recreate a classic moment from their beloved 1995 teen comedy. "Would you call me selfish?" Silverstone lip synced to Dash, repeating one of her character Cher's lines from Clueless. "No — not to your face," Dash mouthed back as her character Dionne. The two, who played best friends in...
Famously Private Jennifer Aniston Always Buys Homes Away From the Hollywood Spotlight
'The Morning Show' star Jennifer Aniston has used her private real estate to escape the paparazzi and critical public eye.
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How Blake Lively Texted Her About Her Daughter’s Halloween Costume, and It Is Not Eleven
Do you ever come across a story and feel like this is a masterpiece you need to present to the universe through your lens? Well, while most of us may not be lucky enough to have such worldwide popularity, Millie Bobby Brown sure is! The kid with telekinetic powers and a deadly gaze in Netflix’s most celebrated horror fiction rose to prominence and stardom only when she was 8-years-old. And now, just a decade later, the British youth icon went on to produce the most loved British period drama in Netflix’s history, Enola Holmes.
Jennifer Lopez Details How 2nd Romance With Ben Affleck Began: Revelations From Her ‘Vogue’ Cover Story
How it started! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s 2021 reunion made tons of headlines, and now the Hustlers star is finally opening up about how it all went down. The “Get Right” songstress, 53, detailed her romance with the Oscar winner, 50, for the December cover story of Vogue magazine, published on Tuesday, November 8. “I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” the New York City native said of the Argo director. “When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”
‘Laguna Beach’ Cast Dishes on How Scripted the Series Really Was: ‘MTV Had an Angle and They Made Sure That They Obtained That’
Spilling the MTV tea! The Laguna Beach cast is opening up about how much of the early 2000s reality show was scripted — and how much of it was real. “It was softly scripted, so the story lines were real. I mean, think about yourself in high school, right? You're 18, you fight with a […]
Are Elliot Page and Mae Martin Dating? Details About the Rumors
After their exciting red carpet debut, fans of Elliot Page and Mae Martin are scrambling to figure out whether or not the two actors are a couple. Elliot and Mae showed up at the 11th Annual LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles as each other’s date. Article...
EW.com
Proof that the real Lindsay Lohan also exists in the Falling for Christmas universe
Falling for Christmas includes two separate versions of Lindsay Lohan — and, no, it's not a Parent Trap scenario. Let us explain: There's a scene in the new Netflix holiday rom-com — which stars Lohan as a spoiled hotel heiress recovering from amnesia — that proves the real Lohan exists in the same universe as her character, Sierra Belmont.
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas’ Relationship Timeline: Inside the Couple’s Private Romance
Forever kind of love! Lindsay Lohan surprised fans when she announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in November 2021 — after keeping their relationship very private for two years. The Mean Girls star was first linked to the businessman in 2019 after relocating to Dubai five years prior. Lohan opened up about what her dream […]
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
12 Super Famous Singers Who Gave Largely Uncredited Background Vocals To These Hit Songs
I cannot un-hear Robyn singing on Britney Spears' "Piece of Me."
