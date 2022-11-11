Read full article on original website
Related
Reddit Slams ‘Controlling Father’ for Demanding His Daughter’s Blog Password
In Reddit's Am I The A--hole forum, a father posted a story involving his 15-year-old daughter and her film blog. He said the daughter runs a film review blog that does pretty well, and he himself blogs about life and religion. "My wife and I make it a note to...
Women Reveal the Worst First Date Questions They’ve Been Asked: ‘Are You Really Attached to Your Kids?’
Meeting in person for a "first date" can be tricky. On Reddit, women shared some of their biggest "first date flubs" and most infuriating questions they have ever been asked while meeting someone in person for the first time. One woman on Reddit shared that her date tried to get...
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 0