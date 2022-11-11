Read full article on original website
This Surprising Team Is Interested In Signing Carmelo Anthony
The Tainan TSG GhostHawks are interested in signing Carmelo Anthony, who is still a free agent after averaging 13.3 points per contest for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki is arguably one of the most beloved players in NBA history, being a pretty cool and quiet man that only cared about playing basketball and winning. He inspired a lot of young people during his active days, but not everything was sweet for him. Dirk was always a...
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever
LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game
Ja Morant is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.
The Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon
This trade scenario would send three key veterans to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons
It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
Warriors pulling 1 notable player from rotation
The Golden State Warriors have decided to make one of their players a professional bench decoration for the time being. Before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that guard Moses Moody is out of the rotation at the moment. Kerr said that “turnovers and fouling” have been problem areas for Moody but that he expects Moody will return to the mix soon, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Golden State Warriors Make A Shocking Roster Move
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced that James Wiseman will be assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
Michael Jordan’s Contract Breakdown: From $550,000 As A Rookie To Earning More Than The Entire Chicago Bulls Team In 1998
Michael Jordan earned more money than the entire Chicago Bulls team in 1998, but he was still one of the most underpaid players in NBA history.
Duke basketball product AJ Griffin posterizes potential NBA MVP
Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid totaled 42 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in Saturday's 121-109 home win over the Atlanta Hawks. But recent Duke basketball one-and-done and current Hawks rookie AJ Griffin did his part to at least prevent Embiid from reaching his third swat of the night.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA 'Shocks World,' Signs Top Shortstop
MLB free agency is officially upon us, and the stove is heating up. The Angels have already been rumored to be in the running for a few of the market's top starting pitchers, which would fill one of the team's biggest needs. But they still have a need at shortstop,...
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving’s Nets Suspension Extending to Seven Games
His next opportunity to return will come Thursday, when the Nets wrap up their Western swing with a visit to the Trail Blazers. The Nets announced last week that Irving would be suspended for at least five. Irving has since met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (full post) and Nets...
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons Blasts 'Undisciplined' (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put) out this...
TMZ.com
Dwyane Wade's Custom Birthday McLaren Up For Sale For $132K
Wanna ride like a 30-year-old Dwyane Wade? Now ya can ... if you've got some DEEEEEP pockets!!!. TMZ Sports has learned ... the custom black McLaren MP4 that the Hall of Famer was gifted for his big 3-0 is up for sale -- and the price tag has been set at a staggering $132,900.
Yardbarker
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts moved by Jason Kelce's gesture
Jalen Hurts is enjoying a breakout season for the Philadelphia Eagles and has established himself as an MVP candidate. The support he’s had from his teammates has played a big role in his success. During the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in Week 10 between the Eagles and...
