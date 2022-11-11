ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors pulling 1 notable player from rotation

The Golden State Warriors have decided to make one of their players a professional bench decoration for the time being. Before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that guard Moses Moody is out of the rotation at the moment. Kerr said that “turnovers and fouling” have been problem areas for Moody but that he expects Moody will return to the mix soon, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball product AJ Griffin posterizes potential NBA MVP

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid totaled 42 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in Saturday's 121-109 home win over the Atlanta Hawks. But recent Duke basketball one-and-done and current Hawks rookie AJ Griffin did his part to at least prevent Embiid from reaching his third swat of the night.
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving’s Nets Suspension Extending to Seven Games

His next opportunity to return will come Thursday, when the Nets wrap up their Western swing with a visit to the Trail Blazers. The Nets announced last week that Irving would be suspended for at least five. Irving has since met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (full post) and Nets...
BROOKLYN, NY
TMZ.com

Dwyane Wade's Custom Birthday McLaren Up For Sale For $132K

Wanna ride like a 30-year-old Dwyane Wade? Now ya can ... if you've got some DEEEEEP pockets!!!. TMZ Sports has learned ... the custom black McLaren MP4 that the Hall of Famer was gifted for his big 3-0 is up for sale -- and the price tag has been set at a staggering $132,900.
Yardbarker

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts moved by Jason Kelce's gesture

Jalen Hurts is enjoying a breakout season for the Philadelphia Eagles and has established himself as an MVP candidate. The support he’s had from his teammates has played a big role in his success. During the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in Week 10 between the Eagles and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

