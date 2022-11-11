Read full article on original website
World’s Largest Floating Wind Farm Generates First Power
Norway’s floating wind farm Hywind Tampen, located nearly 90 miles off the west coast began power production on Sunday, November 13. The project is unique both as it is part of the emergence of floating wind turbines as well as for the first time its power is being used at offshore oil and gas production sites to reduce their use of generators.
Svitzer Threatens Tug Crew Lock Out at 17 Australian Ports on Friday
Svitzer Australia, the tugboat operator which is part of A.P. Moller – Maersk, announced plans to lock out all of its employees starting this coming Friday, November 18 as the next step in its long-running dispute with Australia’s three maritime unions. The company's threat to bring operations to a near total standstill at 17 Australian ports is being met with widespread criticism and calls for government action to prevent the potential for serious disruption to Australia’s supply chain.
China Builds Largest LNG Bunker Vessel by Converting Gas Carrier
China completed the first conversion project of an LNG gas carrier into an LNG bunker vessel. The Hai Yang Shi You 301 (16,250 dwt) becomes according to Chinese media reports the largest LNG bunkering vessel and the first in China to support the broader international ocean-going ship market. Guangzhou Shipbuilding...
Mozambique Exports its First LNG Cargo to Europe
After Russia’s war in Ukraine disrupted the global energy market, especially in Europe, new energy suppliers have steadily emerged to plug the demand gap. Particularly, African nations rich with hydrocarbons have seen intensified interest in their gas fields. On Sunday, Mozambique flagged off its first shipment of LNG destined...
T&E Urges Regional Decarbonization Rules to Bypass Ineffective IMO
The environmental NGO Transport & Environment (T&E) is calling for the developed countries which account for most of the global ocean trade to implement regional environmental standards focusing on emissions per voyage. Frustrated by the slow pace of the efforts by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and lack of clarity in global regulations as they are being applied to shipping, T&E reports that a regional approach would address the majority of the emissions and spur investment leaving it only for the IMO to codify global rules.
Hapag-Lloyd to Deploy Portchain Connect Across its Terminal Network
Initiative will digitize the berth alignment process and achieve Just-In-Time Arrival. Portchain today announced a five-year global partnership with Hapag-Lloyd to deploy Portchain Connect across their global operations. Portchain Connect digitizes the berth alignment process between carriers and terminals, empowering them to make earlier and more frequent planning decisions for the benefit of schedule reliability and terminal asset utilization. This digital transformation will further position Hapag-Lloyd to accelerate other initiatives that rely on timely and accurate schedule information to serve their customers better.
Innovations in Decarbonization and Digitalization at SNIC 2022
Singapore and Norway are leading the way – SNIC 2022 is a call to action for maritime decarbonization. Our ambition is to make Singapore Norway Innovation Conference (SNIC) 2022 the most valuable conference in Singapore on maritime & offshore decarbonization and digitalization. NBAS, The Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, and...
Upgrades & Downgrades: Workboats Rising
It's time to look at workboat stocks again. (Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2022 edition.) It’s been a long time since we last visited the offshore workboat market, and for good reason. Nothing but bad news. Plunging day rates, too many vessels, a shrinking rig fleet, layoffs, false recoveries, bankruptcies and liquidations. It’s been that way for the last eight years.
Missing the 1.5-Degree Target Might Tempt Would-Be Climate Engineers
But the risks of geoengineering are unknown and potentially hazardous. Nations meeting to advance action on climate change at COP27 in Egypt know we’re headed for dangerous climate impacts. The UN Environment Programme confirmed in its 2022 emissions gap report that there is no longer a ‘credible pathway’ to keep global warming below 1.5°C based on 2030 commitments. The report, titled The closing window, suggests that we may still have a shot at keeping warming to 2.0°C, but only if all countries fully meet their net-zero pledges. That’s far from guaranteed or likely given the lack of detail in those pledges. We’re already seeing extreme climate events annually—but even more dangerous impacts are locked in.
