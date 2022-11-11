Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Oasis Founders Present $10K Check to "Build Program" Students at the 1 Year Completion Ceremony in ChicagoWHEREISTHEBUZZChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Draymond Green weighs in on Warriors potentially trading for Kevin Durant
The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to an exceptionally slow start this season. Despite coming into the year intent on defending their NBA championship, Golden State has struggled on both ends of the floor. Coincidentally enough, Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a similar boat. That has...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
Until 2016, the Oklahoma City Thunder was home to two of the most electrifying superstars in the NBA - Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The dynamic duo gave fans many memorable moments during their OKC days, but they could never lead the team to an NBA title. It led to KD leaving OKC for the Warriors in 2016, and since then, whenever the two players have faced off against each other, it has made headlines.
Yardbarker
NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
There is no doubt that blockbuster trades are extremely entertaining for fans. We see a lot of talk about potential trades on social media. Those types of superstar trades are definitely more common these days, and we've seen plenty of big-name players get moved in blockbuster trades within the last five years.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist
The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
Yardbarker
Warriors pulling Moses Moody from rotation for foreseeable future?
The Golden State Warriors have decided to make one of their players a professional bench decoration for the time being. Before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that guard Moses Moody is out of the rotation at the moment. Kerr said that “turnovers and fouling” have been problem areas for Moody but that he expects Moody will return to the mix soon, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Yardbarker
JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching
This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
Yardbarker
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay
We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Might Have Found Their Secret Weapon
The Los Angeles Lakers left their fans smiling for a change on Sunday night, taking down the Brooklyn Nets with an impressive and inspiring 116-103 victory. This halted a five-game losing streak and actually showed some depth and power from multiple people. Anthony Davis was looking like his old self...
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Shares Details About Failed Negotiations For A Return To L.A. In 2020
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard turned into a fan favorite during his second tenure in L.A. After a rocky first season with Kobe Bryant in 2013, Howard played a key role in the Lakers’ 2020 championship. He averaged a modest seven points and seven rebounds per game in nearly 20 minutes a game as the backup to Javale McGee.
Yardbarker
Lakers Assign Vets To G League Team
Your Los Angeles Lakers seem to be doing their darnedest to prep some veterans for, hopefully, the team's second straight win on Friday against another bottom-feeding NBA club, the Detroit Pistons. To that end, L.A. has sent guards Kendrick Nunn and Dennis Schröder, along with center Thomas Bryant, down to...
Yardbarker
The Lakers have found their reinforcements on their own roster
Marc Stein reported that the Lakers aren't planning to make any immediate roster moves, because they're waiting until they have their full roster. Specifically, they're waiting for Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant, who are both returning from thumb surgeries that have cost them the season. If nothing else, it...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans React To The Blockbuster Trade Idea Of Anthony Davis To The Atlanta Hawks
The Los Angeles Lakers season has gone off to a rough start, with the Lakers looking like one of the worst teams in the NBA with a 3-10 start. While they won their last game against the Brooklyn Nets, the season-long aspirations of this team look bleak, especially with LeBron James picking up minor injuries and missing time.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals The Lakers Have Known Their Roster Wasn't Championship Level Since The Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers have started 2-10 this season, and there's no doubt that they are a poor team overall. Though their defense has improved since last season under coach Darvin Ham, their offense has gotten worse. After last season, it was clear that the Los Angeles Lakers needed to...
Yardbarker
Watch: Grizzlies star Ja Morant beats buzzer with halfcourt three-pointer
Ja Morant hit a 44-footer at the buzzer to give the Memphis Grizzlies a 35-32 lead going into the second quarter. He's now shooting 41 percent from three-point range this season, so it shouldn't have been a surprise. Morant kept up the theatrics in the second quarter when he and...
Yardbarker
Clippers reportedly discussing potential trade for Pacers' Myles Turner
The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.
Yardbarker
NBA reverses course after laughable technical foul to Jayson Tatum
"Anybody in the arena, anybody watching the game, could have seen I was frustrated with myself," Tatum told reporters. "I didn’t say anything, I didn’t look at him. So, after the game, you can just laugh it off when you see it." It's fortunate for Tatum that the...
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Goes Off On Refs After Insane Free Throw Disparity In Loss To Heat
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have started the season at a very low point when they went down 22 points to the Dallas Mavericks on opening night. However, the team fought back and pulled off an incredible win as the perfect statement opening to a season that has been really good for the Suns.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant's Ridiculous Dunk Is Going Viral
On Tuesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are in Louisiana taking on the New Orleans Pelicans. Ja Morant, who missed last game with an ankle injury, returned to the starting lineup and has looked fantastic. During the third quarter, the former second-overall pick threw down an unbelievable dunk. He switched hands...
Yardbarker
Rob Pelinka Was Reportedly Spotted On A Flight To Indianapolis And Buddy Hield Seemingly Got Some Exciting News
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has been frequently featured in trade rumors recently, as they have been a poor team this year. They currently have a 3-10 record and are 14th in the Western Conference. One of the frequently mentioned trade scenarios for the Los Angeles Lakers...
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons Blasts 'Undisciplined' (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put) out this...
