Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Vets, Pets & Jets at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fun run with a purpose took place at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport this Veterans Day weekend. The Vets, Pets & Jets 5k and Fun Run event let participants go behind the gates of SRQ to raise funds for the Humane Society of Sarasota and honor those who fought for our country.
SARASOTA, FL
mymanatee.org

Closings in Honor of Veterans Day

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 10, 2022) – Manatee County Government offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, in honor of Veterans Day. Renee Medina, Veterans Services Division Manager, hopes Veterans Day goes a little deeper than simply honoring our Veterans. She would like to spread more awareness that Manatee County’s Veterans Services counselors stand ready to help community Veterans and their family members with any of their needs—not only benefits but other struggles they might have.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Four Romantic “Dates” for Sarasota Lovers

Spring comes early in Florida. Even in February a bright yellow sun in the clear blue sky warms orange groves glistening with fruit. Honeybees buzz about pollinating the orange blossoms. Birds flit from tree to tree, gathering twigs for their nests. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and with inspiration from...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port debris collection ramping back up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in the City of North Port are getting back to the work of collecting storm debris, after pausing as Tropical Strom Nicole passed through Florida. For now, crews will be focusing on construction and demolition debris. With the rain from Nicole, the vegetative debris sites will be closed temporarily to allow the ground to dry in order to prevent trucks from getting stuck.
NORTH PORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian

Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakeshore condominium project in Lakewood Ranch targets 2023 groundbreaking

After a number of delays and three different owners, the condominium project along Lake Uihlein in Main Street at Lakewood Ranch has targeted 2023 for groundbreaking. Developer Frank Dagostino, whose recent projects have been in Clearwater and St. Petersburg, said he hoped to clear permitting stages with Manatee County in the next few weeks so the beginning stages of construction can begin. Adam Myara, a Realtor marketing the property, said reservations for condominiums already are being taken and the first units could be under construction in January and available as early as June of 2024.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian relief concerts start this weekend in SWFL 

Southwest Florida is hosting three concerts to benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The Rotary Club of Bonita Beach Sunset will host the HumanitarIAN Music Festival to support local artists. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and mental health nonprofit Grounding Wire will put on the Kickin’ the Blues Show. Lastly, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Lynyrd Skynyrd will rock the stage at Hertz Arena for the Boots on the Sand Benefit concert. 
Longboat Observer

Pedestrian killed on Clark Road, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a Sarasota woman who was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Clark Road on Friday. Troopers reported the 32-year-old Sarasota woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7 p.m. incident near Gulf Gate. In a report, the FHP said a 62-year-old Venice man was driving eastbound in the inside lane of Clark Road when his pickup truck hit the woman in the travel lane.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
VENICE, FL
srqmagazine.com

Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction

As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Venice Beach : Enjoy the Beautiful Atmosphere in Venice beach

There are many things to do in Venice. Venice is also a great place for fossil hunting. Venice Beach, Florida, offers visitors a wide expanse of white sand and turquoise waters, as well as a panoramic view of the Gulf of Mexico. Located just a half-mile from the city center, this beach is easy to access. The beach area is accessible by a short drive along West Venice Avenue. Once you reach the beach, you can walk a short distance to enjoy the beautiful scenery.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sunny Beaches and Onshore Winds With Red Tide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be a mostly sunny Sunday with onshore winds between 5 and 15 mph, and a minimal chance of coastal rain in the morning. The onshore winds out of the west may increase the smell and sensitivity of the red tide along Sarasota and Manatee County beaches. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s. The week will be mostly sunny and clear with drier air moving in Thursday, which will bring cooler temperatures. We dip to the mid 70s for highs, and drop to the upper 50s early Friday morning.
SARASOTA, FL

