Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
Vets, Pets & Jets at SRQ
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fun run with a purpose took place at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport this Veterans Day weekend. The Vets, Pets & Jets 5k and Fun Run event let participants go behind the gates of SRQ to raise funds for the Humane Society of Sarasota and honor those who fought for our country.
Closings in Honor of Veterans Day
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 10, 2022) – Manatee County Government offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, in honor of Veterans Day. Renee Medina, Veterans Services Division Manager, hopes Veterans Day goes a little deeper than simply honoring our Veterans. She would like to spread more awareness that Manatee County’s Veterans Services counselors stand ready to help community Veterans and their family members with any of their needs—not only benefits but other struggles they might have.
Downtown Tampa Winter Village to open for holiday season
The Downtown Tampa Winter Village, presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning, will open for the holiday season on Nov. 18 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.
Four Romantic “Dates” for Sarasota Lovers
Spring comes early in Florida. Even in February a bright yellow sun in the clear blue sky warms orange groves glistening with fruit. Honeybees buzz about pollinating the orange blossoms. Birds flit from tree to tree, gathering twigs for their nests. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and with inspiration from...
The 34th annual Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival returns this weekend
The Black Honkeys, The Shakes Society and The Paul Anthony Band headline this three-day celebration.
North Port debris collection ramping back up
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in the City of North Port are getting back to the work of collecting storm debris, after pausing as Tropical Strom Nicole passed through Florida. For now, crews will be focusing on construction and demolition debris. With the rain from Nicole, the vegetative debris sites will be closed temporarily to allow the ground to dry in order to prevent trucks from getting stuck.
Fishing pier damaged by blown-away boat in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — It was a very windy day out in Sarasota County because of Tropical Storm Nicole. The winds caused a boat to break away from its mooring across the bay. The boat then crashed into the Tony Saprito Fishing Pier and broke off part of its railing.
Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
Friends bring dream of owning an Italian market to life in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - With a food service background and an Italian heritage, friends Bill Moschella and Anthony Spadafora took a leap of faith bringing their dream of a small-town Italian market to life. "It started with a little wooden stand on the streets of Boston during an Italian festival,"...
First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian
Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
Lakeshore condominium project in Lakewood Ranch targets 2023 groundbreaking
After a number of delays and three different owners, the condominium project along Lake Uihlein in Main Street at Lakewood Ranch has targeted 2023 for groundbreaking. Developer Frank Dagostino, whose recent projects have been in Clearwater and St. Petersburg, said he hoped to clear permitting stages with Manatee County in the next few weeks so the beginning stages of construction can begin. Adam Myara, a Realtor marketing the property, said reservations for condominiums already are being taken and the first units could be under construction in January and available as early as June of 2024.
Hurricane Ian relief concerts start this weekend in SWFL
Southwest Florida is hosting three concerts to benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The Rotary Club of Bonita Beach Sunset will host the HumanitarIAN Music Festival to support local artists. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and mental health nonprofit Grounding Wire will put on the Kickin’ the Blues Show. Lastly, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Lynyrd Skynyrd will rock the stage at Hertz Arena for the Boots on the Sand Benefit concert.
Pedestrian killed on Clark Road, FHP says
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a Sarasota woman who was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Clark Road on Friday. Troopers reported the 32-year-old Sarasota woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7 p.m. incident near Gulf Gate. In a report, the FHP said a 62-year-old Venice man was driving eastbound in the inside lane of Clark Road when his pickup truck hit the woman in the travel lane.
Pop-up holiday bars opening in Tampa, St. Pete & Dunedin
Multiple holiday-themed pop-up bars are opening in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Dunedin this holiday season.
Dale Mabry Highway named after Tampa-native Army captain killed during airship test flight in 1922
TAMPA, Fla. - Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt. "Everybody here knows the name, but they don't know the history," said Raymond J....
Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction
As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
45-Year-Old Heather Ellis Has Been Located Safe
SARASOTA, Fla. – Heather Ellis has been located and is home safe, according to police. The Sarasota Police Department was asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing adult. Heather Ellis, 45, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. near the 2500
Venice Beach : Enjoy the Beautiful Atmosphere in Venice beach
There are many things to do in Venice. Venice is also a great place for fossil hunting. Venice Beach, Florida, offers visitors a wide expanse of white sand and turquoise waters, as well as a panoramic view of the Gulf of Mexico. Located just a half-mile from the city center, this beach is easy to access. The beach area is accessible by a short drive along West Venice Avenue. Once you reach the beach, you can walk a short distance to enjoy the beautiful scenery.
Sunny Beaches and Onshore Winds With Red Tide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be a mostly sunny Sunday with onshore winds between 5 and 15 mph, and a minimal chance of coastal rain in the morning. The onshore winds out of the west may increase the smell and sensitivity of the red tide along Sarasota and Manatee County beaches. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s. The week will be mostly sunny and clear with drier air moving in Thursday, which will bring cooler temperatures. We dip to the mid 70s for highs, and drop to the upper 50s early Friday morning.
