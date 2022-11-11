Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOK-TV
EMCC wins the MACCC Championship over Northwest
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The 12th-ranked Lions of East Mississippi Community College claimed their eighth conference football championship in 14 years by upsetting No. 2 Northwest Mississippi, 36-28, during Saturday afternoon’s 2022 MACCC Football Championship Game played at Ranger Stadium at Bobby Franklin Field. Having never trailed in the...
WTOK-TV
Rockets defense shuts down the Falcons in round one of the MHSAA 5A playoffs
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central dominated the field against Columbus getting a 27-2 victory over the Falcons to open up the 5A playoffs. The Falcon’s only win on the night would come from the coin toss where they would elect to defer to the second half. Offensively the...
WTOK-TV
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. There are 79 schools on the list. The number is up by four from the previous year when there were 75 failing schools. The...
WTOK-TV
‘Communities need to get involved’: Central Alabama teacher’s union president reacts to failing schools list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. 79 schools are listed, which is up from the 75 released in 2019. Several school districts in Central Alabama are listed: 13 Birmingham City Schools, five Jefferson County Schools, three Tuscaloosa City Schools, and two Bessemer City Schools.
Comments / 0