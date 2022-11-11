ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
1037theriver.com

12 Colorado Restaurants Our Parents Took Us To While Growing Up

Did your parents ever take you to Sambo's on Horizon Drive in Grand Junction? How about Bonanza? If you grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado in the 1970s and 80s (and maybe in the 90s), your parents probably took you to these long-gone restaurants. Many of the restaurants you love...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Cold grips Western Colorado this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week’s weather is mostly without any big fanfare. Small ups in the temperatures will precede the passage of a couple of cold fronts, and of course the temperatures will come down after the cold fronts pass. Our moisture-starved atmosphere may yield small increases in clouds, but rain and snow are unlikely for at least the next week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Orchard Mesa Pool closed for repairs

ORCHARD MESA, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has temporarily closed the Orchard Mesa Pool. The closure is caused from a failed boiler. Pool water temperatures are currently too cold to keep the pool open. Staff and repair technicians with Monument Mechanical are onsite and evaluating the current...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Home build kickoff for injured solider in Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Veterans day festivities continue through the valley with festivals, and in Montrose, a veteran gets a well-deserved gift. Homes for Our Troops is a national nonprofit that builds and donates custom homes for severely injured post- 9/11 veterans. Here on the Western Slope, the first...
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Mountain snow to arrive as early as tomorrow night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We had another quiet day across the Western Slope. However, cloud cover was one of the main stories throughout most of the day. These upper-level clouds in our atmosphere allowed some sunshine to peek through. While conditions have remained dry, and Grand Junction and Montrose temperatures reached the lower 40s. Most cloud cover will continue to push eastward, leading into the nighttime hours, opening our skies and staying clear tonight. Most Western Slope’s temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 20s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Two cold fronts keep us cold this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cold weather will grip Western Colorado this week. Even the two minor shots at snow will be less of an issue than the cold. High temperatures this week will range from upper 30s to mid-40s. That’s cooler than normal, and the overnights and mornings will be even colder. Our lows will range from mid-teens to lower 20s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1037theriver.com

MORE PHOTOS: Grand Junction Colorado Race Cars and Their Drivers

Grand Junction, Colorado has been home to outstanding auto racing for some time. No matter which decade, Western Colorado has seen its share of amazing drivers and the cars they love. Earlier in 2022, I posted a short gallery of Robert Grant photos featuring racers and their machines from the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Loma community benefit November 12, 2022 for a mom with cancer

Loma community members are gathering for a benefit Saturday from 4-8 p.m at the Absolute Prestige Ranch. There will be a dinner catered by the Cattlemen’s Bar and Grille with live performances from Peggy Malone and Joey Rowland. Additionally, 67 auction items will be raffled off via a live and silent auction. Auction items include trips to Mexico, Las Vegas, VIP Country Jam tickets, a firepit, and plenty more.
LOMA, CO
nbc11news.com

Emergency services respond to bicycle fatality

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a man who fell off his bike on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. At approximately 10 a.m. the GJPD responded to the area of 28 1/4 Road and North Avenue for an Assist Medical call of an adult man who reportedly fell off his bike and was possibly unconscious and not breathing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction travel alert

Motorist alert! If you plan to drive US 6/North Avenue this weekend be prepared for delays. Construction workers will start paving the road at 10 a.m. Sunday. You can expect longer travel times and head-to-head traffic with just one lane each going east and westbound. You may want to consider...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

RSV Outbreak in Mesa County Childcare Facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–This is the first RSV outbreak in Mesa County–which means two or more children at the facility fell ill in less than a week. RSV is a common respiratory virus, and in most people—like adults and older children, it usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident between a mini van and a truck resulted in a DUI arrest on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, a mini van and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Orchard Ave. between Court Road. The driver of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A fight at Fantasy’s Night Club left several people injured. At approximately 3 a.m. a fight occurred that sent one person to the Hospital, another was arrested and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Others who were injured were treated on scene by...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy