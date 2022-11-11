ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKTV

Utica University held annual concert for veterans Monday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica University Concert Band and Choir hosted their annual Veterans Tribute Concert Monday. The event was held at the Strebel Auditorium and featured a wide variety of selections, from show tunes to patriotic marches. Monday marked the first time in two years that the concert was...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Local YMCAs offering free day passes for 5 days

UTICA, N.Y. -- The YMCAs in Rome and Oneida will be giving out free day passes from Nov. 23-27. Anyone aged 16 or older with a photo ID will have access to swim, water exercise classes, fitness classes like spin and Zumba, and use of the weight rooms and workout equipment.
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Holiday fun in Dolgeville starts Nov. 26

Dolgeville, N.Y. -- If you're looking for some holiday fun, Dolgeville has three different holiday events coming up that will give back to a local program. A Holiday Indoor Yard Sale will be held on Nov. 26 and 27 at the George Ward Memorial Building, located at 20 North Main Street. There will be many items for sale with all proceeds benefiting the Dolgeville C.A.T Project.
DOLGEVILLE, NY
WKTV

Christmas and Crafts returns to the Turning Stone Casino on Nov. 25

VERONA, N.Y. -- Christmas and Crafts at the Turing Stone Resort Casino will return from Nov. 25-27, in the casino's Event Center. The event will feature a variety of vendors, including hand-made décor, jewelry, sweets, wine and more. Ticket Cost:. Adults $6.00. First Responders, Military and Seniors 55 and...
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Youth fencing classes available at Oneida YMCA

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA is hosting a fencing class for kids ages 8-16 on Dec. 16. Expert Fencer Coach Lubomir Kalpaktchiev will teach the class, which will include the basic skills and techniques needed to fence. Kalpaktchiev has been a fencing teacher for 25 years. He is a...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

"Welcome to Cooperstown" mural ribbon cutting set for Friday

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce has announced the completion of a mural project on their cottage. Thanks to funds donated by local businesses and community members and the mural artist, Kelcy Kimmerer, the "Welcome to Cooperstown" mural was created. "We thought the outside of the Visitor Center...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WKTV

Community invited to 'Stuff the Bus' at The Stanley this week

UTICA, N.Y. -- The first Stuff the Bus stop of the season is set for Wednesday in Utica. The bus will be parked out in front of the Stanley Theatre on both Wednesday and Thursday nights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for performances of "Elf the Musical." Anyone going to the show...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Local elementary schools participate in "Walk to School Day"

UTICA, N.Y. -- Schools across the nation took part in the Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day, Monday. Students from Watson Williams and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary schools in Utica also participated in the walk. Last year, over 90,000 students from across 36 states, joined in the walk. The...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

SUNY Morrisville offering first master's degree in Food and Agri-business in 2023

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. — SUNY Morrisville announced its first master’s degree in Food & Agri-business (FAB), Monday. The two-year degree is a fully online program designed for those who want careers in the food system industry, designed to help solve the problems within the food businesses. That could be managers, farmers, policy analysts, food and fiber entrepreneurs, and many other careers.
MORRISVILLE, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Youth Bureau accepting grant applications for kids programs

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Youth Bureau is now accepting grant applications for the upcoming 2023 year's programs. County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. made the announcement Monday. “Our Youth Bureau has the responsibility to allocate funding from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services in...
WKTV

Utica University brings back streamlined pathway for teachers

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica University is offering a streamlined pathway to get teachers into a classroom while earning a master's degree. There's an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Cynkus Family Welcome Center on campus for potential teachers to learn more about the program. The...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rome Health opens pharmacy inside new medical center

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Health Community Pharmacy, located inside the new medical center, officially opened on Monday. The new location will give patients a more convenient way to get prescriptions filled following an appointment. The pharmacy will still provide "Meds to Beds" service for hospital patients. The pharmacy is...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Herkimer Community College President announces retirement plans

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- President of Herkimer County Community College, Cathleen McColgin announced her retirement plans, Tuesday. She has served as president since 2015, during which time she developed several new programs including Health Professions, Electrical Technology, Supply Chain Management, among many others. “I am so proud to have worked with...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

City asking for artists input in renovating iconic "Sun Burst" mural

UTICA, N.Y. -- Following the announcement to renovate Liberty Bell Park in Utica, city officials are asking for the public's input. More specifically artists who may want to create a new mural, commissioned by the city. The mayor wants to hear from any artist who thinks they can create a new design.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Cintas looking to hire at new cleanroom facility in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – Cintas is looking to hire at least 70 people at its new cleanroom facility in Marcy where a grand opening was celebrated Tuesday morning. Cintas’ cleanroom division uses a special process to clean workwear and uniforms worn in industries like electronics manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, nanotechnology, semiconductor manufacturing and automotive.
MARCY, NY

