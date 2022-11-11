Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
Related
WKTV
Buttenschon partners with local sports teams to collect winter hats, mittens for those in need
UTICA, N.Y. – Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, is again teaming up with local sports teams to collect winter gear for those in need. Collection bins will be outside the Utica Comets and Utica City Football Club games through Dec. 11. Fans are invited to bring hats, mittens and gloves to donate – especially for kids.
WKTV
Utica University held annual concert for veterans Monday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica University Concert Band and Choir hosted their annual Veterans Tribute Concert Monday. The event was held at the Strebel Auditorium and featured a wide variety of selections, from show tunes to patriotic marches. Monday marked the first time in two years that the concert was...
WKTV
Local YMCAs offering free day passes for 5 days
UTICA, N.Y. -- The YMCAs in Rome and Oneida will be giving out free day passes from Nov. 23-27. Anyone aged 16 or older with a photo ID will have access to swim, water exercise classes, fitness classes like spin and Zumba, and use of the weight rooms and workout equipment.
WKTV
Holiday fun in Dolgeville starts Nov. 26
Dolgeville, N.Y. -- If you're looking for some holiday fun, Dolgeville has three different holiday events coming up that will give back to a local program. A Holiday Indoor Yard Sale will be held on Nov. 26 and 27 at the George Ward Memorial Building, located at 20 North Main Street. There will be many items for sale with all proceeds benefiting the Dolgeville C.A.T Project.
WKTV
Christmas and Crafts returns to the Turning Stone Casino on Nov. 25
VERONA, N.Y. -- Christmas and Crafts at the Turing Stone Resort Casino will return from Nov. 25-27, in the casino's Event Center. The event will feature a variety of vendors, including hand-made décor, jewelry, sweets, wine and more. Ticket Cost:. Adults $6.00. First Responders, Military and Seniors 55 and...
WKTV
Youth fencing classes available at Oneida YMCA
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA is hosting a fencing class for kids ages 8-16 on Dec. 16. Expert Fencer Coach Lubomir Kalpaktchiev will teach the class, which will include the basic skills and techniques needed to fence. Kalpaktchiev has been a fencing teacher for 25 years. He is a...
WKTV
"Welcome to Cooperstown" mural ribbon cutting set for Friday
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce has announced the completion of a mural project on their cottage. Thanks to funds donated by local businesses and community members and the mural artist, Kelcy Kimmerer, the "Welcome to Cooperstown" mural was created. "We thought the outside of the Visitor Center...
WKTV
Community invited to 'Stuff the Bus' at The Stanley this week
UTICA, N.Y. -- The first Stuff the Bus stop of the season is set for Wednesday in Utica. The bus will be parked out in front of the Stanley Theatre on both Wednesday and Thursday nights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for performances of "Elf the Musical." Anyone going to the show...
WKTV
Christmas on Main Street returning to Utica's Union Station after 2-year hiatus
UTICA, N.Y. – Christmas on Main Street is returning to Union Station in Utica on Saturday after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be wagon rides, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo and cookies and hot cocoa all day – all for free.
WKTV
Local elementary schools participate in "Walk to School Day"
UTICA, N.Y. -- Schools across the nation took part in the Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day, Monday. Students from Watson Williams and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary schools in Utica also participated in the walk. Last year, over 90,000 students from across 36 states, joined in the walk. The...
WKTV
SUNY Morrisville offering first master's degree in Food and Agri-business in 2023
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. — SUNY Morrisville announced its first master’s degree in Food & Agri-business (FAB), Monday. The two-year degree is a fully online program designed for those who want careers in the food system industry, designed to help solve the problems within the food businesses. That could be managers, farmers, policy analysts, food and fiber entrepreneurs, and many other careers.
WKTV
Three years down, one to go: A look inside Downtown Utica's Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. -- He's been involved from the ground floor, and Downtown Utica's Wynn Hospital is now 80% complete, but MVHS Chief Physician Executive, Dr. Kent Hall, still gets a thrill walking through its halls. The ORs are so big, you can put so much equipment in there, it's great....
WKTV
Oneida County Youth Bureau accepting grant applications for kids programs
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Youth Bureau is now accepting grant applications for the upcoming 2023 year's programs. County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. made the announcement Monday. “Our Youth Bureau has the responsibility to allocate funding from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services in...
WKTV
Utica University brings back streamlined pathway for teachers
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica University is offering a streamlined pathway to get teachers into a classroom while earning a master's degree. There's an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Cynkus Family Welcome Center on campus for potential teachers to learn more about the program. The...
WKTV
Rome Health opens pharmacy inside new medical center
ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Health Community Pharmacy, located inside the new medical center, officially opened on Monday. The new location will give patients a more convenient way to get prescriptions filled following an appointment. The pharmacy will still provide "Meds to Beds" service for hospital patients. The pharmacy is...
WKTV
Herkimer Community College President announces retirement plans
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- President of Herkimer County Community College, Cathleen McColgin announced her retirement plans, Tuesday. She has served as president since 2015, during which time she developed several new programs including Health Professions, Electrical Technology, Supply Chain Management, among many others. “I am so proud to have worked with...
WKTV
City asking for artists input in renovating iconic "Sun Burst" mural
UTICA, N.Y. -- Following the announcement to renovate Liberty Bell Park in Utica, city officials are asking for the public's input. More specifically artists who may want to create a new mural, commissioned by the city. The mayor wants to hear from any artist who thinks they can create a new design.
WKTV
The Center in Utica receives $300K in state funding for Ukrainian refugee support services
UTICA, N.Y. – The Center in Utica is getting $300,000 in state funding to support services for Ukrainians who came here to flee their wartorn homeland following Russia’s invasion. The Center, formerly The Refugee Center, provides resources and services like adult learning, community education, citizenship information and employment...
WKTV
Restaurant damaged by fire in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. Acco…
WKTV
Cintas looking to hire at new cleanroom facility in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – Cintas is looking to hire at least 70 people at its new cleanroom facility in Marcy where a grand opening was celebrated Tuesday morning. Cintas’ cleanroom division uses a special process to clean workwear and uniforms worn in industries like electronics manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, nanotechnology, semiconductor manufacturing and automotive.
Comments / 0