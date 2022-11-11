Dolgeville, N.Y. -- If you're looking for some holiday fun, Dolgeville has three different holiday events coming up that will give back to a local program. A Holiday Indoor Yard Sale will be held on Nov. 26 and 27 at the George Ward Memorial Building, located at 20 North Main Street. There will be many items for sale with all proceeds benefiting the Dolgeville C.A.T Project.

DOLGEVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO