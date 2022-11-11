Read full article on original website
Applications Open for Youth Chef Apprentice Program
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for the 2023 Chef Apprentice Program. The program, which has served approximately 300 participants since its inception in 2009, provides high school-aged students the chance to explore a...
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to Host “Fill the Foodbank!” Drive-thru Food Drive and Turkey Drive 2022
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (Santa Barbara, CA) — The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is asking the community to donate non-perishable food items and whole turkeys or chickens to provide healthy meals to neighbors facing food insecurity this winter. Fill the Foodbank!...
Santa Barbara’s ‘Ready to Hang’ Showcases Creative Diversity of Hundreds of Local Artists
’Tis the season to buy local art. The work of dozens of painters, photographers, and artists of all sorts will be on view at one of our region’s largest showcases on Saturday, November 19, from 4-7 p.m. at Community Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden Street. Open to all kinds of art, Ready to Hang is a one-day popup show where all pieces have to fit into a 12″x12″ space.
Basket Brigade Returns to Santa Barbara Dojo
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., November 15, 2022 – Santa Barbara Dojo (SB Dojo), a family-owned and operated school dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, announced today that for the twelfth consecutive year it is coordinating an Adopt-a-Family program for Thanksgiving. Students, instructors, and staff members of the school will work together to feed less fortunate families in the Santa Barbara area as part of a national project called the “Thanksgiving Basket Brigade.”
Santa Barbara County Records Up to 160 Homeless Deaths over Two-Year Period
Based on still preliminary analysis, as many as 160 homeless people could have died in Santa Barbara County over the years 2019 and 2020. Broken down by year, 2019 could have witnessed 76 homeless deaths and for 2020, the number could be 84. These numbers remain somewhat raw and uncooked,...
Local Housing Conference Discusses Problems and Solutions to Housing Supply Crisis
Last month I attended the Coastal Housing Coalition Santa Barbara Housing Conference which provides community education through discussions and on-going problem solving to help correct our housing supply crisis. This year’s conference covered a myriad of topics including a look at government created redlining, housing and parking requirements, state housing laws, local housing production, and a view of our regional housing supply crisis.
Tens of Thousands of Academic Workers Go on Strike Across 10 UC Campuses
The sound of beating drums, hundreds of shuffling feet, and various impassioned chants such as “U-C-S-B — keeping us in poverty!” rang out across the UC Santa Barbara campus as a mobile picket line marched through the University’s grounds on Monday, marking the first day of the largest walkout in the history of U.S. higher education.
Ortega Park Update: City of Santa Barbara Says Plans Almost ‘Shovel Ready’
The final plans for Ortega Park’s estimated $14 million makeover are nearly “shovel ready,” according to Project Manager Justin Van Mullem, who revealed the latest updates during a community event hosted by the City of Santa Barbara at the Eastside park’s Welcome House over the weekend.
Santa Barbara County Proposes Areas to Rezone for New Housing
The County of Santa Barbara will host two public workshops to discuss potential housing sites in the unincorporated areas of the county — including Santa Barbara Juvenile Hall and Glen Annie Golf Course — which are being explored as options to meet the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation ahead of the upcoming Housing Element Cycle (2023-2031).
Review: The Importance of Being Earnest at Santa Barbara City College
Oscar Wilde’s hilarious The Importance of Being Earnest is generally a crowd pleaser, with its witty repartee and absurd scenarios. In the play, Jack Worthing leads a double life: he’s “Uncle Jack” in the country, a serious adult who manages his estate and provides for his young ward, Cecily. Jack has created, however, a reason to take frequent trips to the city: a fake, ne’er-do-well brother named Ernest — an identity he adopts when he’s partying in London. He admits this charade to his friend Algernon, who confesses a sham of his own: he’s invented an invalid friend named Bunbury who lives in the country, giving Algernon an excuse to dodge unpleasant social obligations. The two men are caught in their lies, however, when they both attempt to woo their respective lovers.
Jane Endacott
Jane passed away unexpectedly November 3, 2022, from complications following surgery. Even though pneumonia took her away from us, her generous, fun, and loving heart will continue to shine on. Jane moved to Santa Barbara as a UCSB student and never left. Her walks along the beach and in the...
36th Annual Santa Barbara Parade of Lights Scheduled for December 11
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 11/14/2022 On Sunday, December 11, come enjoy one of Santa Barbara’s signature holiday events – the 36th Annual Parade of Lights. All event activities are FREE!. Beginning at noon families can visit a Winter Wonderland on the City Pier in Santa Barbara Harbor....
Jonathan Bixby
Jonathan Richard Bixby, 72, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday November 6, 2022. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of passing. He suffered from a rare brain disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was born on August 26, 1950...
Terrence Hughes
Terrence Hughes passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2022, at the age of 49. He was born and raised on the Eastside of Santa Barbara, CA. He attended Franklin and Cleveland elementary schools, Santa Barbara Jr. High, Santa Barbara High School, and Santa Barbara City College where he played both basketball and football.
Family Music Business, Back at Santa Barbara’s Lobero
In the beginning, or near the beginning, there was the ’70s-born aggregate known as “The Section,” a group of versatile studio musicians who, like the earlier generation of Los Angeles studio players, the ’60s-based “Wrecking Crew,” lent their skill and impeccable feel to countless acts and stars. All these years later, a new moniker and enterprise have come into being out of the ashes of “The Section,” now bearing the friendly band name The Immediate Family. The band will pay a return visit to the Lobero Theatre on Sunday, November 20, after making a splash in that venue earlier this year. Its members — guitarists Danny Kortchmar and Waddy Wachtel, bassist Leland Sklar, drummer Russ Kunkel and new addition, singer-songwriter Steve Postell — have graced a vast host of albums and stages with the likes of Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Brown, Warren Zevon, James Taylor, Carole King … and the list goes on, and on.
The Cult Is Bringing ‘Midnight Sun’ to the Arlington
“The Cult’s Under The Midnight Sun” sounds like a mystic statement, evoking images of a 70s commune, hands clasped together, twirling in a circular formation under a halo of ethereal light. And that description is not too far off from the feeling and inspiration behind rock band The...
Five-Vehicle Collision on Highway in Santa Barbara
One car reportedly spun out on the southbound 101 near Carrillo Street at around 5:30 a.m., causing a chain reaction involving five vehicles on Tuesday. Minor injuries were reported and debris was scattered across the lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. Traffic was diverted to Carrillo Street as cars...
calcoasttimes.com
Santa Barbara man charged with attempted kidnapping
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 51-year-old Santa Barbara man on Thursday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child outside a school in Carpinteria. On Monday at approximately 4 p.m., a man was spotted attempting to kidnap a child under 14 near the entrance to the bicycle path by the Carpinteria Middle School. School staff contacted deputies and gave a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description.
momcollective.com
We Are More Powerful Than We know
Friends, before you start reading this blog, take a minute and think to yourself “Self, what am I grateful for today”? I’ll go first, I am grateful for Cascia Smith, the editor of Ventura County Mom’s Collective. Why? Because Cascia is 1) very patient with me and patience is necessary when living in my world and 2) because she has created this beautiful forum where we can all come together without judgment and hold space for one another. Thank you, Cascia.
SBART Press Luncheon: Misa Paiau and Kiala Haas Receive Athlete of the Week Awards
After leading Bishop Diego football to a quarterfinal victory over previously unbeaten El Modena. Running back/linebacker Misa Paiu received the SBART male Athlete of the Week award. Paiua rushed for 114 yards on ten carries, intercepted a pass and blocked a field goal late in the fourth quarter in a...
