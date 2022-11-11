ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erlanger, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Winston Avenue in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Winston Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Lindsay S. sent WLWT News 5 this...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Two people injured after storage unit falls off tractor-trailer

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield Police say two people are injured after a storage unit fell off a tractor-trailer in Fairfield on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on Dixie Highway near St. Clair Avenue at the railroad underpass. Click the video player above to watch other evening...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy