Portland, OR

WWEEK

El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development

This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington

An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
PORTLAND, OR
alamedahistory.org

100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland

We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Club Privata Presents Violet Vixen – Couples Only Party in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club

Purple combines the stability of blue and the energy of red symbolizing power, luxury, and ambition. Wear your favorite purple or violet dresses, lingerie, shirts, and ties!. Our annual toy drive continues. Bring a children’s toy (please no adult toys) unwrapped and unused and we will get them to kids in need. Donate a toy and receive $10 off admission!
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Top 5 Portland holiday light displays

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
PORTLAND, OR
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Vancouver, WA

Welcome to Vancouver, Washington! This charming little city is home to some of the best breweries in the Pacific Northwest. If you’re a beer lover, you’ll be spoiled for choice here. From dark and rich stouts to light and refreshing IPAs, there’s something for everyone. Of course, some breweries and their products definitely outshine others.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Times

Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man

The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
TUALATIN, OR
onekindesign.com

Tour this spectacular modern Scandinavian inspired house in Oregon

Ment Architecture in collaboration with Ironwood Homes has designed this striking modern Scandinavian-inspired house located in Stafford, a rural hamlet just south of Portland, Oregon. This 4,200-square-foot dwelling is surrounded by breathtaking scenery, including lush rolling fields and thick stands of Douglas Fir trees. The residence draws inspiration from the...
PORTLAND, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Beaverton, OR

Since Beaverton became the first Oregon city to build an ice rink dedicated to curling, this city has remained ahead of the curve. Locals and visitors will find no shortage of fantastic restaurants, cafés, bars, and coffee shops in this idyllic city!. You’ll love what the colorful eateries in...
BEAVERTON, OR

